Nemiroff Vodka partners with Aston Villa FC as official vodka partner

Nemiroff Vodka has announced its official partnership with Aston Villa Football Club, which competed in the top tier of English Premier League, as the club’s new official vodka partner, with the collaboration signifying a pivotal moment in Nemiroff’s journey, reinforcing its commitment to global expansion and engagement within the UK market.

With a heritage spanning over 150 years and recognition as the Vodka Brand Champion 2024, Nemiroff said it has established itself as a leading name in the spirits industry, celebrated across five continents.

Chris Heck, President of Business Operations at Aston Villa, said: “This partnership with Nemiroff Vodka comes at an exciting time for both organisations as we look to grow our international presence.

Their drive for continuous innovation and authentic collaboration with best-in-class partners chimes perfectly with our core ethos and we very much look forward to working together.”

The multi-year agreement will showcase Nemiroff Vodka’s marketing assets throughout Villa Park on match days, as the brand will leverage the hospitality opportunities to engage with its consumers worldwide.

Yuriy Sorochynskiy, CEO at Nemiroff, added: “Our long-standing history of global sports partnerships makes this collaboration a thrilling next step into the world of football. Just as football embodies passion, unity, and the celebration of shared moments, so does Nemiroff. We are excited to partner with Aston Villa, a club that reflects our global ambitions and unwavering dedication to excellence.”

In the UK, one of Nemiroff’s most dynamic markets, the brand has achieved a sixfold increase in sales in 2023 and securing a position among the top ten imported vodka brands, Nemiroff’s success in this market—driven by its partnership with Whyte & Mackay— is said to demonstrate its ability to captivate new audiences.

This collaboration with Aston Villa marks the next chapter in Nemiroff’s ambitious journey, further solidifying its presence in a key market that aligns with its broader global vision of growth, community engagement, and delivering excellence to consumers worldwide.

