Swiss cosmeceutical skincare brand Nescens has launched an immersive luxury skincare chalet within the Central Plaza of Geneva International Airport.

Active from 9 January until 28 February, The Nescens Chalet features a selection of premium skincare products and exclusive gifts for the winter season.

The activation occupies a strategic location, just beyond security control and overlooking the shopping area, which welcomes hundreds of thousands of departing passengers each month.

It sits within the hub’s wider Alpine style chalet village, which is designed especially to appeal to the flurry of travellers heading to Switzerland to enjoy winter sports at this time of year.

At the Nescens chalet, beauty experts are on hand to offer a personalised experience, including an in-depth introduction to cosmeceutical care.

Among the products available to discover are the Zombie Cell Clearing Serum, Bio-identical Restoring Mask and the travel essentials collection.

Those purchasing one Nescens product receive a mesh travel pouch valued at CHF 35.

Furthermore, shoppers buying two products from the range are gifted a silk sleep mask worth CHF 79 while passengers purchasing three products are given a bespoke leather luggage tag embossed with their initials created in collaboration with Lucrin Geneva worth CHF 110.

Nescens is known for blending cosmetics and pharmaceutical expertise to create its anti-ageing skincare that incorporates ‘biologically active ingredients at very high concentrations’.

Outside of the activation, Nescens is available at Geneva Airport all-year-round at its gondola in the duty free shopping area.

