Nestlé ITR brings KitKat & Formula 1 experience to IST

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Nestlé TR
Nestlé TR brings KitKat & Formula 1 experience to Istanbul Airport

The new activation was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 3 July (full image caption below).

Nestlé International Travel Retail, in partnership with Gebr. Heinemann and Unifree Duty Free, has launched an immersive KitKat & Formula 1 activation at Istanbul Airport, bringing the global partnership to one of the world’s busiest aviation hubs.

Officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on 3 July, attended by representatives from Nestlé International Travel Retail, Nestlé Türkiye, Gebr. Heinemann and Unifree Duty Free, the activation will run until September.

Located in a high-profile area of the airport, the activation combines interactive entertainment with product personalisation to drive shopper engagement. At the centre of the experience is a Formula 1 racing simulator, allowing travellers to test their driving skills before taking a KitKat break.

Passengers purchasing the collectible KitKat Car Tin can also take advantage of a bespoke engraving service, creating a personalised souvenir or gift.

The activation forms part of Nestlé International Travel Retail’s A.C.T. (Attract, Convert, Thrive) strategy, designed to transform confectionery into an experience-led category within travel retail.

“The partnership between KitKat and Formula 1 continues to create exciting opportunities to engage travellers in memorable ways,” said Frédéric Porchet, General Manager of Nestlé International Travel Retail.

“As part of our A.C.T. category strategy (Attract, Convert, Thrive), we have worked closely with Gebr. Heinemann and Unifree Duty Free to create an activation that combines entertainment, personalisation and retail theatre. It encourages travellers to spend more time with the KitKat brand, stop and shop in Duty Free while celebrating the spirit of taking a break.”

Image Credit: Nestlé TR
Nestlé TR brings KitKat & Formula 1 experience to Istanbul Airport

The activation combines interactive entertainment with product personalisation to drive shopper engagement.

Esin Tanik, Business Executive Officer Confectionery at Nestlé Türkiye, added: “Istanbul Airport is a vibrant global hub, and what better place to showcase to both Turkish and international travellers the reach of this unique partnership between KitKat and Formula 1.”

Christina Werner, Head of Global Category Confectionery & Food at Gebr. Heinemann, said: “At Gebr. Heinemann, we are always looking for new ways to create engaging retail experiences that enhance the passenger journey. This activation combines the global appeal of Formula 1 with the much-loved KitKat brand to deliver an experience that is interactive, memorable and relevant for today’s traveller.”

Image Credit: Nestlé TR
Nestlé TR brings KitKat & Formula 1 experience to Istanbul Airport

At the centre of the experience is a Formula 1 racing simulator, allowing travellers to test their driving skills.

Ceren Tonguç, Chief Commercial Officer at Unifree Duty Free, commented: “Creating distinctive retail experiences is central to our ambition of making every passenger journey through Istanbul Airport more enjoyable. This activation brings together entertainment, personalisation and premium brand engagement in a way that encourages travellers to stop, interact and discover the KitKat range. We are pleased to partner with Nestlé International Travel Retail and Gebr. Heinemann to deliver another standout experience for our passengers.”

Main image credit from L-R: Ceren Tonguç (CCO, Unifree Duty Free), Frédéric Porchet (General Manager, Nestlé International Travel Retail), Christina Werner (Global Head of Category Confectionery & Food, Gebr. Heinemann), and Esin Tanik (General Manager Confectionery & Dairy, Nestlé Türkiye).

READ MORE: Nestlé ITR and Lagardère debut Kit Crew activation at Geneva Airport

READ MORE: Nestlé and Avolta bring Formula 1 experience to Barcelona Airport

READ MORE: Nestlé fuels the TR Consumer Forum as a Coffee Break sponsor

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