Nigel Keal returns as ETRC president ahead of its 20th anniversary

Nigel Keal has been re-elected on a one-year contract.

At the Annual General Meeting on 27 June in London, Nigel Keal was unanimously re-elected as President by the members of ETRC for another one- year term.

Participants at the AGM received a full briefing on campaigns and issues affecting the sector, including policy updates and the impact of elections in the European Union, United Kingdom and France.

ETRC welcomed two regional associations over the past year: BTRA (Benelux Travel Retail Association) and FETRE (Federación Española del Travel Retail), representing Benelux and Spain respectively on the Supervisory Board of ETRC.

The President stressed the importance for companies operating in duty free and travel retail to support national and regional associations in addition to ETRC, as the association is set to celebrate its 20 years of existence at the TFWA World Exhibition and Conference later this year.

In addition to President Nigel Keal, the Managing Board is currently composed of: Tom Byrne, Vice-President Aviation Affairs; Pedro Castro, Vice-President External Affairs; Donatienne de Fontaines-Guillaume, Vice-President Brands; Piret Mürk-Dubout, Vice-President Maritime Affairs; Nina Semprecht, Vice-President Communications and Public Affairs.

Nigel Keal, President of ETRC, commented on his re-election: “I am really excited to steer ETRC for the year ahead which coincides not only with our 20th anniversary but also the start of a new political cycle in Europe.

I hope it will enable us to move some key topics on our agenda, including Arrivals Duty Free in the EU and UK. I thank the members of ETRC for their trust as well as my colleagues on the Managing and Supervisory Boards for their time and dedication to ETRC in addition to busy daily jobs.”

