Nuxe launches wide-ranging activation ahead of Christmas period

By Benedict Evans |

Pictured: Nuxe’s activation at Frankfurt Airport.

Nuxe has embarked on its most extensive Christmas campaign in several European airports, with some running until the end of January, promoting its best selling ranges such as Huile Prodigieuse and Hair Prodigieux.

Advent calendars, Xmas sets, best sellers and retailtainment have all featured within the range of activations which Nuxe has brought to European airports this Christmas.

Its first Christmas launch was in French airports through Lagardère Travel Retail, with an on-counter display highlighting a selection of Huile Prodigieuse products, supported by a deluxe pouch as a GWP when buying at least two Nuxe products.

Gondola heads at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport were specially redesigned to include the snowball motif in the visuals, which promote a product tester, while Nuxe brought Xmas decorations to its beauty station at Brussels airport.

In Frankfurt, Nuxe extended its podium to include the Christmas campaign until the beginning of January and took advantage of the space to highlight its advent calendars, special Christmas sets, and best sellers.

For the first time, Nuxe promoted its end-of-year campaign in Alicante, Malaga and Milan Linate airports, as well Madrid T4 airport.

Similarly, the brand installed a podium in Barcelona Airport, featuring gift-wrapped props and a Christmas ball containing a Huile Prodigieuse product.

Here, if three products are aligned in a small scratch card, then the passenger wins a sample of pre-wash and shampoo from the Hair Prodigieux range.

Ombeline Forbin, Global Travel Retail Marketing Manager, Nuxe, said of the campaign:“Our Christmas activations mark the high point of our instore activity this year, creating a level of customer impact that we have never previously achieved to celebrate this festive season. This programme of activations has also given us our most extended run of Xmas support for Nuxe; some of these implementations began in November and some will also run through to the end of January.

Passengers are enjoying the retailtainment, it’s quick and simple to engage with, and we know that our GWP is so effective that we offer it as part of all our Xmas activations.”

