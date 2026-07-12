Nyetimber marks Heathrow’s 80th anniversary with gift box and pop-up

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Nyetimber
Nyetimber marks Heathrow's 80th anniversary with gift box and pop-up

The Heathrow 80th Birthday Edition features Nyetimber’s Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage presented in a commemorative gift box.

Nyetimber has partnered with Heathrow to celebrate the airport’s 80th anniversary with the launch of a travel retail-exclusive gift box and a dedicated pop-up at Terminal 5.

Available now, the limited-edition Heathrow 80th Birthday Edition features Nyetimber’s flagship Classic Cuvee Multi-Vintage presented in a commemorative gift box adorned with a Union Jack, aeroplane motif and the Heathrow 80th anniversary logo. The exclusive release is available at Heathrow and via pre-order online, with an RRP of £33.99.

The English sparkling wine producer has also opened a standalone pop-up in Terminal 5, marking the first dedicated retail space for an English sparkling wine brand at the home of British Airways.

Open until 26 August, the activation showcases a selection of Nyetimber wines, including Classic Cuvee, the limited-edition English Summer Rosé, Tillington Single Vineyard and the prestige 1086 by Nyetimber range.

The pop-up has been designed to introduce travellers to the brand through regular tastings, while customers purchasing two or more bottles will receive an exclusive bottle stopper gift with purchase.

“This is a really exciting milestone for Heathrow, so we’re very pleased to be able to celebrate with them as a long-time partner,” said Adam Williams, Group Sales Director at Nyetimber.

“As the pioneers of English sparkling wine, we were honoured to have the opportunity to create a perfectly British limited-edition bottle alongside this unique pop-up space, so that travellers can try our wines as they travel or pick up a bottle as a souvenir of their trip.”

READ MORE: The Nyetimber Group celebrates airport activations and inflight listings

READ MORE: Avolta opens first Bill’s restaurant at Heathrow Airport

READ MORE: Grey Goose and Virgin Atlantic serve up the Tiniest Tini at Heathrow T3

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