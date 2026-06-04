Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

A new-look duty-free store at Manchester Airport’s Terminal 2 East puts customer experience (CX) and competitive pricing messaging firmly at the heart of a wider offering from Avolta, a long-time retail and food and beverage (F&B) partner at the UK’s third busiest gateway.

Manchester Airport (MAN), owned by Manchester Airport Group (MAG), and Avolta (trading as World Duty Free) have worked some magic with complex existing infrastructure to create a walk-through store that is more inviting to passengers. It was officially opened on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, but trading since December 2025, while two totally new additional boutiques, one for three Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) brands and the other for Chanel – a UK-first – have standout exposure in T2.

In F&B, the existing Avolta proprietary brand, Amber Alehouse, has been extended and revamped with Mancunian music-scene theming, so not even The Beatles from nearby Liverpool get a look in. And MAN’s first sports bar, called Sporting Chance, has been opened in Terminal 3, making it Avolta’s largest F&B unit in its extensive UK portfolio.

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

The T2 East duty-free store – which, very unusually, benefits from natural light thanks to a lattice-supported glass roof – is part of the decade-long £1.3bn / $1.74bn transformation of the terminal, now virtually complete. The space has been designed to slow passengers down “by putting on a show”, according to Avolta UK’s Commercial Director Eve Fifer. She said: “This store is all about energy and activity. People might want to rush through to find their gate or sit down and eat, but we have introduced a range of activities to engage them first.”

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

Activation points are positioned throughout the customer journey, beginning at the entrance with a large digital tasting bar and a DJ to liven things up. The bar is currently hosted by Diageo’s brands and is in cocktail mode for the summer to pull in customers. Further along is a Discovery Bar and a World of Whiskies Bar, both supporting more passenger interaction. British and local brands are very evident, for example, Manchester Gin and Salford Rum.

To drive in-store engagement, Avolta has developed a proprietary entertainment training academy, the only travel retailer to do so in-house, the company claims. It teaches skills such as origami, face painting, balloon modelling, and magic tricks to create more memorable moments.

Manchester Airport’s peak season opportunity

Nick Kingham, Regional Manager at Avolta, said the summer period “from now until September” is the most important from a retail perspective at the leisure-oriented airport. In those four months, MAN handled about 13m of its 32.1m passengers in 2025. And as T2 processes around 75% of all MAN’s traffic, the new duty-free store will have a major role in driving commercial revenue.

In a speech yesterday, Avolta CEO Xavier Rossinyol said: “Nobody can do what we need to do on customer experience on their own. It has to be a partnership with the airport and also with the brands. Today, you can see a perfect example of that at Manchester Airport.”

Back in the store, that partnership is visible in beauty’s footprint and the extensive global brands present at every turn. A new focus is the first Dior shop-in-shop at the airport, while Creed has a popular pop-up in place at the moment, with sales running comfortably above expectations.

Staff in perfumes and liquor appear to be well-trained in securing a sale. Several quoted the local Manchester price in prestigious outlets like Selfridges, then the much-reduced cost at the airport, and then the even lower price if bought as a member of the fast-expanding Club Avolta loyalty scheme.

The value of repurposing – and keeping it light

Manchester Airport’s Managing Director Chris Woodroofe told TRBusiness: “We took a building that was built in the late 1980s and found a way of using its natural light to lift the shopping experience that Avolta has expertly put in place. This makes it stand apart from other airport stores you might go through around the world.”

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

At the store exit, the terminal ceiling opens to the full height of the building. From this vantage point, passengers can see the mezzanine extension of Amber Alehouse (more on this below). The light-filled forum signals the start of the boutique section of the shopping offer. Visible first is the new ELC store hosting three high-end brands that are all service-led: Le Labo (another first for MAN), Tom Ford, and Jo Malone. The open-fronted shop uses double-height exterior signage to great effect for what is quite a shallow depth.

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

Further along sits a Hugo Boss store and beside it the new Chanel boutique opposite the Fever Tree bar. The full-service, “full experience” unit has make-up stations and sells a wide range of merchandise across beauty categories. Chanel’s high-end fragrances are, however, stocked in an existing World Duty Free Beauty Collections store. In the boutiques area, a Coach store is opening at the end of June, and a Reiss unit will land in the summer, according to Michael O’Hagan, Avolta’s Retail Manager at MAN.

F&B on a different scale

Amber Alehouse has operated at MAN since 2019, but it was revamped as a music bar and extended to cover 479sq m in March 2026, complete with a DJ and mini-dance floor. The cost was about £1m / $1.34m, creating a 160-cover venue, 50% more than in the original space, with ales coming from the city’s Seven Bro7hers Brewery.

Image Credit: Kevin Rozario

Heidi Barlow, Head of F&B Business Development at Avolta, said: “We went Manchester music mad and we’re really proud to be the noisiest bar in T2. We’ve taken design inspiration from the Haçienda [a legendary music venue that closed in 1997-Ed], and the Northern Quarter of the city.” A fully Mancunian playlist was also fine-tuned by The Manchester College.

In T3, essentially serving Ryanair flights exclusively, the even bigger Sporting Chance was also officially opened on Wednesday on the upper level of the international departure lounge around an atrium. There are more than 450 seats in an area that was once airport lounges, with some of the best views of the airfield. On the next level down, an in-house Italian brand called Terracotta is being built for a September launch that is more family-friendly.

Sport widens the Avolta F&B offer

As mentioned, Sporting Chance is Avolta’s largest F&B unit in the UK and offers live sport on over 50 screens. Local sporting heroes and their memorabilia are heavily featured on the walls, from a Fred Perry tennis racquet to a signed shirt from Nobby Stiles (1942-2020), a key midfielder for England’s 1966 World Cup-winning team, and a Manchester United player.

The drink and dining outlet also has a dedicated promotional area allowing brands to stage activations and sell products directly to passengers, creating a connection between F&B and retail in a high-traffic spot at the airport.

These new units take Avolta’s operations to the next level at MAN, while reinforcing its position as the top duty-free operator in the UK (in 26 airports), and one of the fastest-growing F&B players in the market.

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