On Location: LCY thinks local with major departures lounge upgrades

TRBusiness was on location to witness London City Airport’s major upgrade to its departure lounge through partnerships with SSP, Lagardère Travel Retail, WHSmith and Boots to improve the retail offering and passenger experience.

The upgrades include two new restaurants, a new local independent café & bar, a 20% expansion of the Lagardère-operated Aeila Duty Free store, a new flagship WHSmith store, and additional washrooms.

“Our aim here was not to make it look like another airport departure point and continue to differentiate LCY from other airports,” noted Alison FitzGerald, who took over as CEO of London City Airport (LCY) in May and has overseen the development of the new-look departures lounge since its inception.

Fitzgerald continued: “It’s taken just over 2 years, starting with changes to security and then gradually working round the airport. The changes were so extensive but we were very sensitive to passenger disruption and made sure to adjust work to time of year and deliver a good service.

Feedback has been positive from passengers so far and we know it’s working from what they’re not telling us about.”

Recent data from the Civil Aviation Authority shows that for 2022 and 2023 London City was ranked the most punctual airport in London.

The upgrade has also increased seating in the departure lounge by 30%, with more access to charging stations, and both stores have been infused with local products at the heart of their assortment.

These include British brands like Fortnum & Mason and Earl of East, as well as those within the vicinity of such as: East London Liquor Company; Little Bird London Dry Gin; London Honey Company; Melt Chocolate, as well as Big Penny (formerly Truman Beer).

The Aelia store – now operational for 13 months – has received some innovative updates, some of which Lagardère is set to roll out across additional stores in the future.

“Estee Lauder has provided a quick easy convenient digital makeup checker, we have electronic labels in place, and we have a Dr Barbara Sturm launch pad, designed especially for this Aelia store,” said Deon Jooste, General Manager.

“Our HPP is updated every three weeks with a new brand, and we plan these a year in advance. You’ll also notice the extensive use of monochrome design for many product logos, which de-clutter the space and help passengers when browsing or shopping with their eyes,” added Jooste.

LCA has pivoted its duty free offer to focus on sense of place gifting as a key purchase driver, as is evident with the myriad changes affected at the London airport.

Peter Newbould, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail UK & Ireland, said: “This transformation was meticulously crafted to meet the unique character and needs of London City.

A key feature of the store is the “Sense of Place” area, which allows passengers to engage with local brands, offering a distinctive and memorable shopping experience.”

“We wanted to bring London into the store and give the community a chance. It’s out in front and not tucked away in a corner, and as a result Fortnum & Masons is our fifth-highest selling brand by overall sales, which is quite unusual for a confectionery product in a duty free store,” noted Jooste.

A more premium F&B offering

SSP’s new restaurant, Hithes, is a hybrid of city pub dining and a modern London brasserie, offering dishes from the four corners of the city, including a Brick Lane chicken thali, the double decker burger, fish and chips and the Soho salad, and a curated drinks menu of wines, beers, soft drinks and cocktails such as the gin-based London Mule, many of which feature local brands from across the capital.

“It’s unlike any food you would traditionally fid in an airport and the passenger feedback matches. We opened in July this year with the first high-risk kitchen at LCA,” said Cathy Granby, Business Development Director for SSP, who also clarified the high-risk element pertains to the utilities of the kitchen, and not the dining experience itself.

The airport has also worked with SSP to introduce Juniper, a premium bar and restaurant providing an additional 80 covers, offering locally sourced produce and featuring Paul Rhodes’ bakery, Forman’s salmon, local cheeses and a selection of local spirits, Jeroboams’ wines and craft beers.

LCA has seen a remarkable change in its passenger demographic over the last five or so years, namely an influx of leisure travellers.

Where before the balance was 80% business and 20% leisure, it’s now more or less a 50/50 split.

READ MORE: Lagardère Travel Retail scales up & sets new standards at London City Airport

READ MORE: London Gatwick Airport reports strong start to 2024 with H1 revenue up 15.3%

READ MORE: Hamad International Airport records its busiest ever month in July 2024