On location with Loch Lomond at the 152nd Open Championship

By Faye Bartle |

Loch Lomond

TRBusiness was invited to spend the day with Loch Lomond to experience the 152nd Open Championships at Royal Troon, Scotland.

In this video, we discover the importance of Loch Lomond being the Official Spirit of the prestigious sporting event, which took place from 14-21 July and was broadcast to 600 million households across nearly 200 countries.

Plus, we delve into how the partnership is being utilised to engage with travelling consumers, led by activations at three major airports in Scotland throughout July.

This strategic initiative was designed to being the spirit of The Open directly to passengers, offering them an immersive introduction to Loch Lomond’s award-winning whiskies.

Travellers at Glasgow Airport, Edinburgh Airport, and Glasgow Prestwick Airport could sample The Open Course collection, as well as The Open Special Edition – both served neat to highlight the core flavour profile from Loch Lomond – along with unique cask finishes.

Hit play to learn more…

