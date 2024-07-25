One Too Many campaign warns UK pax of penalties for disrupting flights

The One Too Many campaign demonstrates the UK aviation industry’s commitment to maintaining a safe and enjoyable environment for during the busy travel season.

Holidaymakers in the UK are being reminded of the serious consequences of disruptive behaviour while flying – from jail time to fines of up to £80,000 – with the relaunch of the government endorsed One Too Many campaign.

Organised by the UK Travel Retail Forum (UKTRF), AirportsUK, the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Airlines UK, the campaign represents a unified effort across the UK aviation industry to ensure safe and pleasant journeys for all passengers.

The relaunch coincides with the peak summer travel season, with around 8,500 flights per day in the UK.

“As the summer travel period intensifies it’s essential to remind everyone that the safety and comfort of all travellers and crew are paramount,” said Nigel Keal, Chair of UKTRF.

“The One Too Many campaign serves as an important reminder that disruptive behaviour, particularly fuelled by excessive drinking, will not be tolerated.”

One Too Many campaign assets are in place at over 20 UK airports including London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Manchester, Newcastle International, Liverpool John Lennon and Bristol.

Campaign signage is also widely visible in travel retail and duty free outlets in airports, and at food and beverage outlets both airside and landside.

The campaign demonstrates the shared responsibility of the aviation industry to ensure a unified message is communicated to passengers at all stages of their journey.

Passengers will be alerted to the severe penalties for flight disruptions, which include: a lifetime ban (causing a flight to be canceled could result in a lifetime flying ban with the carrier); jail time (disrupting a flight could lead to up to two years in prison); hefty fines (delaying a flight could incur a fine of £5,000, while causing an incident mid-air could result in a maximum diversion fee of £80,000); and denied boarding (passengers deemed unfit to fly will be denied boarding).

One Too Many campaign assets are in place at over 20 UK airports, with signage also widely visible in travel retail and duty free outlets.

“UK airports are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers,” said Karen Dee, Chief Executive of the Airport Operators Association.

“We urge travellers to enjoy their journeys responsibly and not ruin their holidays or the holidays of others. Airports will continue to monitor and act against any disruptive behaviour to ensure everyone’s safety.”

The One Too Many campaign first launched in 2018, with government support, including endorsements from the Department for Transport and the Home Office.

Last year’s summer push of the campaign featured a social media component with national advertisements on Facebook and Instagram over an eight week period coinciding with the busiest travel period for UK airports and carriers, along with geo-fenced ads targeting visitors at participating airports, ensuring 2.5 million passengers saw the campaign on their device while at the airport for their departing flight.

The campaign’s national and local media engagement also reached an estimated 36 million potential travellers.

