Image Credit: Ospree (MTRL)

Le Marché Duty Free, the first overseas store from India-based Ospree Duty Free (by MTRL), has officially unveiled a new-look store in Calais, France that predominantly serves UK-continental travellers. A dedicated 75sq m shop for truck drivers is also part of the mix.

The official opening at the LeShuttle train terminal in Coquelles took place on 4 June, although the 800sq m space has been trading since April 2024 after a handover of the Calais store from the previous operator, Avolta. Yesterday’s ribbon-cutting marks a two-year journey with LeShuttle management (formerly called Eurotunnel LeShuttle). Both parties have created a more experiential proposition for customers between Calais and Folkestone in the UK.

A spokesperson from Ospree Duty Free commented: “As this is our first European duty-free shop, it was important that we worked with our landlord partner, LeShuttle, and based the concept on customer insight.” Ospree has also applied its own five core values: passion, people, agility, trust, and integrity.

Deborah Merrens, Eurotunnel/LeShuttle’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “The reintroduction of duty-free services for passengers travelling to the UK has created a compelling opportunity to redefine engagement. The Le Marché and LeShuttle teams have worked closely to deliver exceptional results. Our collaboration with Ospree (MTRL) marks an exciting new chapter, and we look forward with confidence to the future of this partnership.”

Image Credit: Ospree (MTRL)

The challenge set out by LeShuttle was to take the store “to the next level” in terms of engagement. To do that, Le Marché has opted for ‘sense of place’ by taking Calais and the surrounding regions as its inspiration. A ‘Taste of France’ rotunda extends the French theming, selling local artisan products and offering a tailored activation programme. These have included ‘The Art of Cheese Making’ and a focus on local wines under the banner ‘Le Marché Presents.’ A string of further activities and brand launches is in place for 2026.

Double-digit growth since 2024

Le Marché Duty Free is technically operated by Mumbai Travel Retail Limited (MTRL), a joint venture between Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and Flemingo Travel Retail, with Ospree Duty Free serving as MTRL’s flagship brand and India’s largest duty-free retail operator. The company says it has achieved double-digit annual growth since winning the contract in 2024.

The success has been achieved by a smooth operational transition from Avolta, “executed in record time”, and by expanding the retail offer with two additional retail points: one for the Eurotunnel teams and another specifically for freight drivers travelling to the UK. Le Marché is currently the only duty-free shop available to all freight drivers in both the UK and France using LeShuttle.

Image Credit: Ospree (MTRL)

Competitive pricing strategies and category expansions are adapted to the core UK customer (85%). Meanwhile, category curation of beauty, liquor, and tobacco, coupled with introductions across technology and Indian ranges – as well as more local wines and consumables – has also helped drive sales. More than 25 new brands have been added.

A warehouse was opened in November 2024 to enhance Le Marché’s ability to meet demand by reducing stock-outs and improving product availability. And a people plan delivered training and development to the in-store teams to lift customer service. A spokesperson from Le Marché Duty Free commented: “The rapid and seamless transition of operations, coupled with customer-centric offerings, has positioned us for sustained growth.”

Ospree to add online pre-order soon

Le Marché Duty Free is set to launch an online pre-order platform for LeShuttle passengers later this month. The reserve-and-collect service in the main shop follows the successful introduction of the system in February 2026 for freight shop customers.

Ospree claims it is setting new benchmarks for travel retail with the Calais store. The growth story will be important as the travel retailer has a broader vision to expand across Europe and the UK. This aligns with Ospree’s long-term aim to be a leader in global and, more specifically, European travel retail.

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