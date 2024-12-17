Bacardi Global Travel Retail has introduced its latest pop-up activation for super-premium tequila Patrón El Alto with World Duty Free at London Heathrow Airport Terminal 5.

Hot on the heels of the recently announced campaign at Sydney Airport, the liquid makes its European travel retail debut at the region’s busiest airport, a strategically important location for the brand.

Running from November 2024 – January 2025, the 360-degree activation incorporates a mix of digital and physical elements to engage the traveller pre-, during and post-travel, culminating with the immersive pop-up experience.

Strategically positioned at the Terminal 5 concourse, travellers’ attentions will be drawn to the visually impactful design of the retail architecture, inspired by the beauty of the piña, the heart of the agave plant.

Inside the pop-up space, travellers can explore a range of interactive touchpoints to guide them on a journey through the heritage and craft of Patrón tequila.

To boost conversion, a sampling experience has been established to reflect the brand’s core and prestige tequila offering, with Patrón El Alto also available to be sampled neat.

Patrón London LEP

Brand ambassador mixologists are on hand to expertly craft classic Patrón serves, including the Patrón Margarita, Patrón Paloma and Patrón Añejo.

Engagement continues with the ‘Patron Find Your Perfect Tequila’ personalised digital experience, allowing visitors to discover the Patrón range and their favourite serves by scanning a QR code and answering questions on flavour preferences and intended drinking occasions.

The portfolio on display includes the core range: Patrón Silver, Patrón Reposado (aged 3-5 months), and Patrón Añejo (aged 12-15 months), alongside the prestige offerings of Patrón El Cielo and Patrón El Alto.

A gifting space provides the opportunity to personalise purchases with a celebratory wrap for Patrón prestige offerings.

Each purchase of Patrón El Alto includes a blue leather bee-shaped bottle neck tag GWP.

Meanwhile, a Patrón Limited Edition for London is offered with any purchase of Patrón Reposado and Patrón Añejo, with the opportunity to emboss a personalised message in gold-coloured ink.

Darragh Ryan, Marketing Director, Bacardi Global Travel Retail, commented: “We are delighted to showcase the Experiencia Patrón pop-up, designed as an engaging, entertaining and educational fusion of digital and physical interactions. Importantly ‘Patrón, Find Your Perfect Tequila’ our new digital engagement tool, gives consumers control of their personalised, multi-dimensional experience, guiding them as they explore the Patrón portfolio to discover their perfect match.

“This 360-campaign encapsulates the commitment of Patrón to drive category growth with new benchmarks in both premium-plus products and in shopper engagement. Paired with the GTR European launch of Patrón El Alto, our latest prestige innovation, this activation epitomises how Patrón brings excitement and growth to the tequila category.”

Charlotte Rann, Regional Director, Europe, Bacardi Global Travel Retail, added: “We are thrilled to partner with World Duty Free at Heathrow Airport. The tequila category in travel retail is tremendously exciting right now and we believe there is significant growth potential that can be unlocked by the Patrón portfolio and in-store experiences, combining quality, excitement and originality.

“As the world’s number one super-premium tequila, the Patrón portfolio is uniquely positioned to deliver the market opportunity and this spectacular new pop-up underlines our commitment to simultaneously drive the category, support our retail partners and deliver unforgettable experiences for the shopper.”