British perfumery brand Penhaligon’s has teamed up with Avolta to launch its channel exclusive Festival of Flight concept in European travel retail at Heathrow Airport’s Terminal 5.

Open until August, the animation follows the Festival of Flight pop-ups initiated at Incheon International Airport and Dubai Airport.

“We are delighted to bring Penhaligon’s Festival of Flight concept to London’s Heathrow airport, the brand’s home city,” said Kaatje Noens, Puig Executive Vice President Global Travel Retail.

“The pop-up offers a fun and engaging way to bring passengers into the whimsical world of Penhaligon’s, while elevating brand awareness and desirability in Penhaligon’s home country.

“Working in partnership with the World Duty Free team, we look forward to enhancing the traveller experience at Heathrow Terminal 5 this summer with a memorable concept that offers exclusive services and surprises with a strong British sense of place.”

Inspired by the early days of aviation, the activation is designed to ‘bring to life the magic of exploration’ with clouds, vintage travel contraptions and machines including a hot air balloon, a propeller plane and blimp featuring in the space.

There’s a variety of retailtainment to inspire consumer engagement. Visitors can hop on a bicycle to for a virtual tour of iconic British landmarks and then download a short video clip of the ride to share on social media.

There’s also a fragrance profiling experience, for which Penhaligon’s fragrance experts ask consumers a series of questions to help pair them with their ideal scent.

An ‘art of gifting’ ceremony completes the experience, with all purchases placed in a Penhaligon’s branded bag together with a handkerchief and balloon tag, finished with a copper ribbon.

Shoppers can also get their hands on products wrapped in special Festival of Flight sleeves featuring a Heathrow Airport stamp.

With purchases over a certain amount, travellers unlock an exclusive selection of miniature Penhaligon’s products in a complimentary pouch, as well as exclusive engraving and calligraphy services that are available on select days throughout the activation period.

Penhaligon’s ranges available to buy include British Tales, Portraits, Trade Routes and Potions & Remedies. This in in addition to a selection of bath & body and home products, as well as a fragrance discovery set.

“Our customers are always seeking novel, shareable experiences, and Festival of Flight certainly ticks all the right boxes in terms of consumer engagement,” said Delphine Poultney, Head of Beauty for Avolta in the UK.

“The pop-up concept is a great complement to the existing Penhaligon’s boutique which has proved to be a popular addition to the line-up of British brands at Heathrow.”

A 360-degree omnichannel strategy supports the opening, with the goal of leveraging synergies with the Penhaligon’s boutique in Terminal 5 (which opened at the end of 2022).

To drive visibility and awareness of the pop-up pre-trip, an advertising campaign is running on World Duty Free UK’s e-commerce website and social media pages, in addition to the Uber app.

At the airport, further awareness is generated via Penhaligon’s branding on the fascia surrounding the boutique in Terminal 5, with selected Penhaligon’s products/testers placed in the terminal’s personal shopper rooms.

“At Heathrow we pride ourselves on offering passengers a ‘Best of British’ retail experience, so the Penhaligon’s Festival of Flight activation is a fitting addition to Terminal 5,” said Fraser Brown, Retail Director, Heathrow.

“We are delighted that Penhaligon’s has chosen to bring Festival of Flight to Heathrow, the most connected airport in the world, and it will be up and running for this summer, forecast to be Heathrow’s busiest summer holiday period on record.”

READ MORE: Penhaligon’s Festival of Flight activation launches in Dubai International Airport

READ MORE: Puig introduces Herrera Confidential collection at Mumbai Duty Free