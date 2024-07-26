Pernod Ricard GTR reveals Martell Cordon Bleu Paris in time for Olympics

By Luke Barras-hill |

Maison Martell has premiered a new Cognac that pays tribute to Paris as France’s capital prepares to host the Summer Olympic Games (26 July – 11 August).

Martell Paris Exclusive Edition, the latest entrant to the Martell Cordon Bleu City series, is launching exclusively with Lagardère Travel Retail and is available only at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris Orly Airport and in Martell’s home in Cognac.

A new packaging design celebrates the cultural and historical landmarks of Paris with visuals of its cityscape marrying with Martell’s 300-year heritage.

The liquid is housed in an eye-catching box that features a window for consumers to glimpse the artfully designed bottling.

Fifty-four percent of global travellers buy duty free exclusives or unique products, says Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail in pointing to its own research.

It refers to limited editions as a leading luxury purchase trigger, making the Martell Cordon Bleu Paris exclusive an ideal gift for a loved one or a valuable keepsake within one’s personal collection.

Victoire Gueugnier, Director of Alcohol Supply & Purchasing at Lagardère Travel Retail, commented: “The 2024 Paris Olympics represents another historic landmark for France and for its capital, which is so beautifully captured by the Martell Paris Exclusive Edition.

“We are delighted to partner with Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail to offer this bespoke gifting proposition, worthy of such a momentous occasion and look forward to welcoming travellers into our stores to discover the exclusive offer from the world-famous Maison Martell.”

Antonio Duva, General Manager Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, EMEA added: “We are committed to delivering the finest travel retail experiences for our customers and offering them exclusive products to enhance their journey.

“The Martell Paris Exclusive Edition fulfils this promise, whilst also signifying a special union of three French companies, proud to celebrate the third Olympic Games to be staged in Paris. We are delighted to launch this edition on the global stage in the sensational setting of Paris Charles De Gaulle’s Terminal 2E; home to some of the world’s leading luxury brands and global icons.”

