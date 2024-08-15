Pernod Ricard’s Malfy Gin Rosa launches exclusive collaboration

By Benedict Evans |

The gin itself remains the Malfy Gin Rosa, distilled in Italy with botanicals which include juniper, Italian lemons and fresh Sicilian pink grapefruit.

Pernod Ricard-owned Malfy Gin has partnered with Italian atelier Missoni to launch a limited-edition bottle of Malfy Gin Rosa.

Pernod Ricard noted the collaboration merges Malfy Gin’s expertise in crafting premium spirits with Missoni’s distinctive design aesthetic, as well as their shared Italian heritage.

The distributor said the result is a product which celebrates the true essence of Italian culture and lifestyle; as well as both brands’ sense of joy, style and vibrancy in their creations.

Inspired by the golden hour aperitivo, the limited-edition bottle of Malfy Gin Rosa arrives in a collectable gift box.

Alberto Caliri, Creative Director of Missoni Home, said: “We are pleased to unveil our unique collaboration with Malfy. This creation seamlessly blends our signature artistry and vibrant aesthetics with the refined sophistication of super premium gin. Crafted with elegance and infused with passion, it celebrates the timeless essence of Missoni.”

Murielle Dessenis, VP Marketing Global Gins at The Absolut Group, part of Pernod Ricard, added: “We are beyond thrilled and honoured to be collaborating with luxury maison Missoni. This collaboration transcends the ordinary.

It’s not just about fashion or spirits, it’s about bringing together two likeminded brands that celebrate the very best of what Italy has to offer. We truly share the same DNA and know this is the perfect collaboration for our audience, who have a passion for fashion and are looking to impress in effortless style.”

The Malfy x Missoni exclusive limited edition bottle in a collectable gift box has been available in Italy, UK, Greece and in global travel retail since mid-July 2024 through Lagardere at Rome Airport.

Later this autumn it will also retail in Milan Malpensa Airport at an RRP of €55/£55.

