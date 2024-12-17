Portugal Duty Free, the trading fascia of the Aer Rianta International (ARI) and Vinci Airports-owned Aeroportos de Portugal (ANA) joint venture, has opened the first Lego store at an airport in Portugal.

The 82sq m space at Lisbon Airport brings to life the Lego brand via creative merchandising, with a mosaic inspired by the country’s capital among the highlights.

Visitors can explore a wide selection of Lego products, from classic lines such as Lego City to recognisable collections from Harry Potter, Star Wars, Super Heroes Marvel and Lego Technic.

The opening is a commitment to expanding the range of stores at Lisbon Airport to provide a unique and accessible experience for all ages, said Portugal Duty Free in a statement.

Ana Sara Ferreira, Purchasing Director at Portugal Duty Free, said: “We are delighted to inaugurate the first Lego store at Lisbon Airport, a space that combines the vibrant spirit of Lisbon with the creative magic of the Lego brand. This partnership reinforces our dedication to providing passengers with a unique and memorable shopping experience, with a diverse selection of products and collections from the brand, designed to satisfy all tastes and ages of those who visit us at Lisbon Airport.”

Annette Rosendahl, Head of Travel Retail Development at the Lego Group, commented: “We’re thrilled about the latest Lego airport store. We are delighted to have the opportunity to offer passengers at Lisbon Airport a fun and memorable experience in the Lego store. Our mission is to inspire and develop the builders of tomorrow and this Lego stores offers an immersive experience for all travellers to engage with our brand.”

Deirdre O’Carroll, ARI Global Buying Manager, Confectionery, Souvenirs & Toys added: “The new Lego store is another example of how we are creating an unrivalled airport shopping experience at Lisbon Duty Free. Together with the Portugal Duty Free team and Lego Group, we are bringing the excitement and joy of travel retail to life for passengers of all ages – part of ARI’s commitment to delivering Joy On Your Way across all our global estate.”

ARI and ANA operate 34 duty free and duty paid spaces as Portugal Duty Free over around 9,500sq m at eight of Portugal’s airports (Lisbon; Porto; Faro; Madeira Islands: Madeira and Porto Santo; and Azores Islands: Ponta Delgada, Santa Maria, Horta).

The joint venture was established in February 2022 after ARI was appointed as JV partner to run a seven-year concession, effective 1 June 2022, following a competitive tender.

READ MORE: ARI records strong 2023 with several major developments completed

READ MORE: Renovations at full steam across Portugal estate, reports Aer Rianta Intl

READ MORE: ANA/Vinci and ARI appoint Alain Brun as new Portugal Duty Free CEO

READ MORE: ARI JV crowns Portugal Duty Free; contracts begin

READ MORE: ARI forms JV with ANA to run duty free & duty paid airport units in Portugal