Portugal Duty Free unveils transformed Porto Duty Free store

By Naomi Chadderton |

Image Credit: Portugal Duty Free
Portugal Duty Free unveils transformed Porto Duty Free store

The new store places a strong focus on Northern Portugal’s identity.

Portugal Duty Free has officially unveiled its newly transformed store at Francisco Sá Carneiro Airport, doubling the size of the retail space and placing a strong focus on Northern Portugal’s identity and heritage.

Spanning two floors, the redesigned Porto Duty Free store introduces a more immersive and premium retail environment, with an expanded offer across all categories. At its core is a celebration of the region, brought to life through a curated selection of local products and experiences.

A key highlight is the dedicated Port Cellar, featuring one of the country’s most extensive assortments of Port wine, with more than 230 varieties across over 25 brands. The space is designed to showcase the craftsmanship and heritage of the region, reinforcing a strong sense of place throughout the store.

Travellers can also explore a wide range of Portuguese specialities, including Aveiro’s ovos moles, traditional preserves, Arcádia chocolates and freshly delivered pastéis de nata. The inclusion of heritage brands such as Claus Porto further strengthens the local narrative.

The beauty category has been significantly enhanced, with the addition of globally recognised names including Jo Malone, Tom Ford, Sol de Janeiro and Kérastase, creating a more diverse and premium offering.

The store also integrates a range of digital and convenience-led features, including a 30-metre LED façade showcasing regional landscapes, alongside self-service checkouts, mobile solutions and Click & Collect services.

Image Credit: Portugal Duty Free
Portugal Duty Free unveils transformed Porto Duty Free store

A key highlight is the dedicated Port Cellar, featuring one of the country’s most extensive assortments of Port wine.

Alain Brun, CEO of Portugal Duty Free, said: “The renovation of our store at Porto Airport is a moment of great pride for all of us. We have managed to create spaces that not only elevate the travel retail experience but also celebrate what makes Portugal unique. At Porto Duty Free, we have strengthened our connection to the Northern region, highlighting the authenticity of its products and traditions. This project reflects the dedication of our teams and our ongoing commitment to offering passengers a memorable experience, where Portuguese identity is present in every detail.”

Aer Rianta International CEO Ray Hernan added: “The unveiling of the newly refurbished Porto Duty Free store marks an important milestone in our partnership with ANA/VINCI Airports. This beautifully redesigned space reflects our ambition to deliver best-in-class retail experiences, combining a strong sense of place with a compelling global brand offer. It also demonstrates what can be achieved through close collaboration and a shared commitment to continually enhancing the passenger journey.”

Image Credit: Portugal Duty Free
Portugal Duty Free unveils transformed Porto Duty Free store

The beauty category has been significantly enhanced, with the addition onames including Jo Malone and Tom Ford.

Karen Strougo, Chief Commercial Officer at VINCI Airports, commented: “The opening of the new Portugal Duty Free store at Porto Airport reflects the ambition we share with ARI: to create shopping experiences that are more intuitive, inspiring and deeply connected to the region. This refurbishment marks another step in the consolidation of a strategic partnership that puts the passenger at the heart of everything we do and elevates travel retail in Portugal to a new level. It is also a reflection of the continuous work of the teams who, every day, transform our airports into benchmark spaces in travel retail.”

The Porto refurbishment represents the final phase of a wider transformation programme across the Portugal Duty Free network within the ANA/VINCI Airports portfolio, marking the completion of upgrades across all eight locations and reinforcing a shared ambition to deliver world-class, locally rooted retail experiences.

READ MORE: Portugal DF launches charity puppet initiative supporting Terra dos Sonhos

READ MORE: Portugal Duty Free on collaboration and success

READ MORE: ‘The spirit of Portugalidade’: ARI & ANA/Vinci show new Portugal DF shops

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