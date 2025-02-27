Record demand drives Heathrow pax growth despite drop in revenue

2024 was a record year for Heathrow, which recorded 83.9 million passengers, marking 6% annual passenger growth, and a 10% increase in cargo.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow, said: “2024 underscores why Heathrow is the UK’s gateway to growth. Our colleagues welcomed a record number of passengers with good service, cargo volumes increased 10% boosting British trade and we invested over £1bn to improve facilities and boost resilience which creates more value for customers at Britain’s front door.”

The UK hub was also recognised by both Condé Nast and Travel Weekly as the UK’s best airport for its retail and VIP services.

Revenue was down 4% on lower airport charge however. Despite record passenger numbers, Heathrow’s total revenue declined to £3.6 billion with adjusted EBITDA also down to £2.0 billion as a result of a lower airport charge set by the CAA.

Heathrow said it would continue to focus on reducing costs and delivering more efficiencies to improve its EBITDA margin.

It noted its financial resilience remains robust including a strong liquidity position at £3.4 billion.

Woldbye continued: “Securing future economic growth means investing in the infrastructure that powers it. Over the next decade, we will be making the largest private investment in the UK’s transport network which will modernise Heathrow and unlock new capacity for growth.

This will grow the economy, make Heathrow better for all of our customers and give the UK a competitive world-class hub fit for the future. This is an exciting time for our customers, our colleagues and the country and we’re looking forward to working with the Government to deliver it.”

Refreshed sustainability strategy

In 2024 Heathrow launched its first Nature Positive Plan with a commitment to tackling the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Record amounts of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (‘SAF’) were used at Heathrow during 2024, with its 3% incentive in 2025 being 1% above the UK mandate.

Heathrow also became the first airport in the world to commit to adopt the recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (‘TNFD’), committing to disclose its environmental impacts and dependencies annually from 2025.

Expanding the UK’s gateway to growth

Over the next decade, Heathrow is set to embark on the largest private investment in the UK’s transport network with a series of projects on the path to a third runway, which will enhance terminal infrastructure, improve customer experience and punctuality, expand local and sustainable transport options and boost the environmental credentials of its facilities.

Heathrow said it will be submitting proposals for a third runway to the Government this summer, adding policy changes are needed to deliver the project successfully.

In order to achieve this, Heathrow said it intends to work with Ministers to agree these changes, particularly around airspace modernisation, planning reform and adjustments to the regulatory model for a third runway, with the aim of meetingthe Government’s ambition to have planning permission for a third runway before the end of this Parliament.

