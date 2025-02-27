Record demand drives Heathrow pax growth despite drop in revenue

By Benedict Evans |

Heathrow noted more flying and larger aircraft will help drive growth in 2025 although constrained capacity will likely see a smaller uptick in annual performance.

2024 was a record year for Heathrow, which recorded 83.9 million passengers, marking 6% annual passenger growth, and a 10% increase in cargo.

Thomas Woldbye, CEO of Heathrow, said: “2024 underscores why Heathrow is the UK’s gateway to growth. Our colleagues welcomed a record number of passengers with good service, cargo volumes increased 10% boosting British trade and we invested over £1bn to improve facilities and boost resilience which creates more value for customers at Britain’s front door.”

The UK hub was also recognised by both Condé Nast and Travel Weekly as the UK’s best airport for its retail and VIP services.

Revenue was down 4% on lower airport charge however. Despite record passenger numbers, Heathrow’s total revenue declined to £3.6 billion with adjusted EBITDA also down to £2.0 billion as a result of a lower airport charge set by the CAA.

Heathrow said it would continue to focus on reducing costs and delivering more efficiencies to improve its EBITDA margin.

It noted its financial resilience remains robust including a strong liquidity position at £3.4 billion.

Woldbye continued: “Securing future economic growth means investing in the infrastructure that powers it. Over the next decade, we will be making the largest private investment in the UK’s transport network which will modernise Heathrow and unlock new capacity for growth.

This will grow the economy, make Heathrow better for all of our customers and give the UK a competitive world-class hub fit for the future. This is an exciting time for our customers, our colleagues and the country and we’re looking forward to working with the Government to deliver it.”

Refreshed sustainability strategy

In 2024 Heathrow launched its first Nature Positive Plan with a commitment to tackling the challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss.

Record amounts of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (‘SAF’) were used at Heathrow during 2024, with its 3% incentive in 2025 being 1% above the UK mandate.

Heathrow also became the first airport in the world to commit to adopt the recommendations of the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures (‘TNFD’), committing to disclose its environmental impacts and dependencies annually from 2025.

Expanding the UK’s gateway to growth

Over the next decade, Heathrow is set to embark on the largest private investment in the UK’s transport network with a series of projects on the path to a third runway, which will enhance terminal infrastructure, improve customer experience and punctuality, expand local and sustainable transport options and boost the environmental credentials of its facilities.

Despite the overall drop in revenues (£3.5bn in 2024 vs £3.6bn in 2023) retail revenue saw a 10.6% increase to £772m (US$977m) in 2024, up from £698m (US$884m) in 2023.

Heathrow said it will be submitting proposals for a third runway to the Government this summer, adding policy changes are needed to deliver the project successfully.

In order to achieve this, Heathrow said it intends to work with Ministers to agree these changes, particularly around airspace modernisation, planning reform and adjustments to the regulatory model for a third runway, with the aim of meetingthe Government’s ambition to have planning permission for a third runway before the end of this Parliament.

READ MORE: Heathrow unveils vision for upgraded private terminal ‘The Windsor’

READ MORE: Heathrow Airport addresses UK Chancellor’s promise of third runway

READ MORE: Heathrow marks record-breaking 83.9m pax in 2024; forecasts 84.2m in 2025

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Indian Sub Cont

Balvenie 12YO Golden Cask arrives in India travel retail at Mumbai Airport

Ospree Duty Free has launched The Balvenie 12 Year Old Golden Cask (43% ABV) in travel retail...

image description image description
Europe

Lindt Global Travel Retail unveils new retail island at Zurich Airport

Premium confectionery brand Lindt & Sprüngli has unveiled its upgraded Lindt Retail Island...

image description image description
International

Coty unveils new Gucci Alchemist’s Garden EDPs and campaign

Coty Travel Retail is rolling out new Eaux de Parfum in Gucci's The Alchemist’s Garden...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Imperial Brands reinforces commitment to Americas with DF&TR Summit return The Americas
image description
Heinemann inks contract extension with TUI Cruises for six Mein Schiff vessels Europe
image description
Molton Brown’s freshly branded universe 'boosting TR fragrance sales' International
image description
TAV Airports’ duty free revenue ticks up as eyes turn to Antalya opening Europe
image description
Cartier debuts airport boutique on US West Coast at LAX with DFS Group The Americas
image description
Unifree Duty Free launches new loyalty programme and Click & Collect Europe
image description
Asia Pacific international air traffic reaches parity with 2019 level in Q4 International
image description
Airport concessions and cruise panels round off Summit of Americas agenda The Americas
image description
'In Brief’ podcast returns; ARI turns spotlight on its own executives International
image description
Moroccanoil enters fine fragrance category with L’Originale Eau de Parfum International
right