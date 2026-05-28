Riga Airport selects partners for wide-ranging commercial tender

Image Credit: RIX Riga Airport

RIX Riga Airport in Latvia has concluded its international tender for the management of commercial areas within the passenger terminal, selecting winners across all four tender lots: duty-free retail, food & beverage, convenience retail, and business lounge services.

The duty-free retail and food & beverage lot has been awarded to the Dufry, operating under the Avolta brand. The 12-year contract will see the global powerhouse create an integrated travel retail and food & beverage offer, including two innovative hybrid concepts. The move marks the Avolta’s first step into a new airport – and a new country.

Avolta’s scope spans eight retail stores and 22 F&B outlets, establishing a long-term platform for the company in the Baltic region and positioning it to grow alongside Riga Airport’s expansion and renovation plans.

“This contract marks Avolta’s entry into Latvia and the Baltics region, further strengthening our presence across Northern and Eastern Europe,” said Luis Marin, President and CEO EMEA at Avolta.

“The 12-year agreement reflects our focus on securing high-quality concession assets in growing travel markets. Riga Airport offers a compelling opportunity to deploy our integrated retail and F&B model at scale, while advancing hybrid formats.”

In travel retail, Avolta will develop a main walkthrough duty-free store featuring the company’s Haute Parfumerie concept and a dedicated area for Latvian products.

Within the terminal, a new hybrid store, Spirit of Latvia, will be introduced, showcasing the country’s culture and craftsmanship through a curated assortment of local products and coffee. Beyond general travel retail, the new offering will balance local concepts with globally recognised names.

In F&B, the dining offer will be a blend of proprietary, international and local brands, with a strong emphasis on Latvian identity. Venus will include 7th Player, a hybrid sports bar inspired by Latvia’s strong ice hockey culture, combining hospitality and merchandise in one format.

Additionally, three of Latvia’s well-known homegrown brands will step into the airport: Kalve, bringing Baltic speciality coffee expertise; Vīnkalni Picērija, a family-run pizza concept; and Ausmena Kebabs, a popular Riga street food brand. International coffee brand, Espresso House, will mark its introduction to Latvia.

“We are pleased to welcome Avolta to Riga Airport and to Latvia,” said Laila Odina, Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport.

“Avolta’s experience across major international aviation hubs, combined with its ability to integrate globally recognised brands with locally tailored concepts, will bring a new quality to the passenger experience at Riga Airport. The company’s approach aligns with our long-term vision to develop Riga Airport as a modern Northern European travel hub offering high-quality, innovative and locally relevant services.”

The convenience retail lot at RIX Riga Airport has been awarded to Malta-based TheMillerGroup, operating under the WHSmith franchise, while the business lounge services lot has been awarded to the current service provider TAV Latvia Operations Services, operating in Riga under the Primeclass brand.

“We highly value the fact that the tender has enabled us to attract strong international operators whose scale and expertise will further enhance the quality of services at Riga Airport,” said Laila Odiņa, Chairperson of the Board of Riga Airport. “Partners of this calibre bring high industry standards, foster innovation, and provide passengers with a more diverse and modern airport experience, while also contributing to the growth of non-aviation revenues and strengthening the Airport’s competitiveness at both the regional and international levels.

“At the same time, I would like to thank our current commercial operator, TAV Latvia Operations Services, for the longstanding partnership in shaping the passenger experience at Latvia’s gateway to the world – Riga Airport.”

Arturs Saveļjevs, Member of the Board of Riga Airport responsible for commercial affairs, added: “The tender requirements placed particular emphasis on the integration of Latvian producers, local brands, and elements of Latvian identity into the commercial concepts and interior design proposals. We are pleased that the selected operators have reflected these priorities in their bids. As a result, Riga Airport’s future commercial offer will feature a broader representation of Latvian-made products and brands, providing meaningful support to local producers and contributing to the growth of the Latvian economy.”

The new operators will commence operations at Riga Airport on 1 January 2027, following the expiry of the current concession agreement with the existing commercial operator SIA ‘TAV Latvia’.

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