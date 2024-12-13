Rituals brings signature collections & selling experience to new Gatwick store

By Faye Bartle |

Rituals Gatwick

The Rituals store at Gatwick’s South Terminal opened on 28 November 2024.

Wellbeing beauty brand Rituals has opened a new store at London Gatwick featuring its signature luxury home and body collections and sensorial water island selling experience.

The store opened on 28 November and is located in the South Terminal.

The site was strategically selected as a key holiday travel hub connecting passengers to Europe and beyond, with Rituals seeking to capture a larger and more diverse customer base while driving visibility of the brand.

“We’re excited to grow our travel retail presence with our new store at London Gatwick,” said Lotte Rozemuller, Director Travel Retail EMEA & Americas at Rituals.

“As a leading luxury wellbeing beauty company, Rituals’ mission has always been grounded in wellbeing. This translates into all our stores which are fully aligned with our brand philosophy.

“We are committed to providing passengers with a place to slow down during their travels, which can be quite stressful at times. Through our collections and incredible staff, we hope people find the tranquility they are looking for.”

Rituals Gatwick

The brand’s signature collections, refills and the famous water island feature in store.

In line with Rituals’ ‘Feel Good Experience’, the London Gatwick store features the brand’s famous water island.

Here, passengers can take a pause to sample various products and discover the different textures and fragrances, aided by trained staff.

Rituals Gatwick

The Rituals store at Gatwick is said to offers passengers a ‘moment of mindfulness and wellbeing’.

Another highlight is the refill cabinet where shoppers can browse the range and find their matching refills.

This is sure to appeal to shoppers was sustainability top of mind. According to Rituals, selecting a refill over buying a new original body cream, for instance, requires 38% less CO₂ equivalent, 33% less materials and 24% less water during the production process.

Rituals Gatwick

With the London Gatwick store opened just in time for the busy holiday season.

The store also features the sought-after Amsterdam Collection, which is developed in collaboration with the Rijksmuseum and pays homage to the brand’s roots with a blend of Dutch tulips and Japanese yuzu.

