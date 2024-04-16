Rod Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky unveils rock ‘n’ roll inspired pop-up at HAM

Wolfie’s Whisky at Hamburg Airport

The Wolfie’s pop-up at Hamburg Airport is open throughout April.

Wolfie’s Whisky has launched its first global travel retail activation at Hamburg Airport with Gebr. Heinemann.

The activation comes hot on the heels of the brand, which is Co-founded by Sir Rod Stewart, teaming up with the Hamburg-based travel retailer in March 2024 for distribution in the channel.

The custom-built stand showcases a selection of memorabilia from the best-selling artist, including gold records for hits such as Body Wishes, Baby Jane and the album Every Picture Tells a Story.

This is in addition to a number of wardrobe items previously worn on stage by the rockstar.

The Wolfie’s pop-up is open throughout April and travellers can sample and purchase the blended whisky, as well as discover the music memorabilia while passing through the terminal.

Wolfie’s Whisky at Hamburg Airport

Wolfie’s is a blend of Rod Stewart’s favourite flavours: cinnamon, vanilla and baked apple.

The activation has launched ahead of Stewart’s European summer tour, which is beginning on 11 May 2024, and includes nine shows in Germany.

“Few artists capture the essence of scotch whisky as authentically as Rod Stewart and we are delighted to add Wolfie’s to our global travel retail line up – that definitely pays off for our claim to offer a spectacular assortment,” said Ruediger Stelkens, Director Purchasing LTC at Gebr. Heinemann.

“This is a unique chance for travellers to secure a product synonymous with prestige among whisky connoisseurs and admire a slice of rock ‘n’ roll history while they’re at it.”

Wolfie’s Whisky at Hamburg Airport

The pop-up showcases a selection of memorabilia from best-selling artist Rod Stewart, including gold records.

Wolfie’s (40% ABV) is a blend of Stewart’s favourite flavours: cinnamon, vanilla and baked apple.

The whisky has a delicate taste of sweet peat and pears in syrup before finishing with candied citrus peels and a gentle oak spice.

“I’ve always loved touring in Germany, especially in Hamburg, and this year is better than ever with the Euros arriving here in the summer and nine shows ahead of me,” commented Stewart.

“It’s simply wonderful that travellers can pick up a bottle on their way through the airport.

“I’m hoping for a Scotland game in Hamburg and can’t wait to toast our result with a Wolfie’s in hand – we’ve arrived just in time.”

Wolfie’s is designed to reflect Stewart’s rock ‘n’ roll heritage with subtle nods to Americana, inspired by his early hell raising days with the Faces.

It’s currently available in Gebr. Heinemann duty free shops in Amsterdam, Munich, Frankfurt, Berlin, Hamburg and Istanbul airports, as well as via the retailer’s Heinemann & Me app.

READ MORE: Sir Rod Stewart’s Wolfie’s Whisky makes duty free debut with Gebr. Heinemann

