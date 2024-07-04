Salcombe Gin catches wave in travel retail with Brittany Ferries listing

Salcombe Distilling Co. has won a new travel retail listing for Salcombe Gin with Brittany Ferries onboard all 10 of its ships.

The Brittany Ferries partnership is expected to play an important role in raising consumer awareness of the super-premium coastal gin, with the cruise and ferry company serving over two million passengers annually, 80% of whom are from the UK.

The news follows the gin’s successful entry into airport duty free last year with Avolta (World Duty Free), and builds on its ongoing partnerships with Harding+, P&O Cruises and P&O Ferries.

“The travel retail sector across airports, ferry operators and cruise lines is a rapidly growing segment for us,” said Angus Lugsdin, Co-founder and Director of Salcombe Distilling Co.

“Salcombe Gin is becoming increasingly accessible to a discerning consumer base who appreciate exceptionally well-made, classic gins with real coastal provenance and an amazing story to tell.”

Brittany Ferries selected Salcombe Gin Start Point and Four Seas by Salcombe Gin to retail across its 10-strong fleet.

It marks the first travel retail listing for the recently launched Four Seas – 10% of the net price of each bottle sold is donated to the vital work of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

More Salcombe Gin activations in the channel include a pop-up shop onboard P&O Ferries’ Spirit of France, which is running until the end of July.

Additionally, the recently launched Liberté ferry, which features P&O Ferries’ largest onboard duty free shop via World Duty Free, will include a tasting stand inviting passengers to enjoy a mini Salcombe & Tonic when travelling to Dover or Calais.

The Salcombe-based distillery is also continuing to enhance its partnership with P&O Cruises as its technical and brand partner for the world’s first two distilleries at sea onboard flagship vessel Iona, and sister ship Arvia.

Marabelle Gin, which is made exclusively for P&O Cruises, is distilled onboard (as well as at the company’s waterside Salcombe distillery) and is available fleet-wide in every bar and in-cabin menu.

Following the recent Salcombe Gin bar takeover on Iona, more blending and tasting masterclasses are planned for later this year.

Via Harding+, Salcombe Gin Start Point and Marabelle Gin have been crowned P&O Cruises’ best-selling super premium gins onboard, according to Salcombe.

Furthermore, Salcombe Gin Start Point and Salcombe Gin Rosé Sainte Marie, which launched last November in airport duty free with Avolta, have each ‘grown their duty free listings and rate of sale month-on-month’.

Travellers can purchase Salcombe Gin at prominent airport locations across the UK including London Heathrow T2, T3, T4, T5, London Gatwick North and South, London Stansted, Manchester T1, T2, T3, Exeter, Southampton, Bristol, Bournemouth, Cardiff, East Midlands, Jersey and Eurotunnel.

READ MORE: Salcombe Gin boosts GTR presence with new World Duty Free listings