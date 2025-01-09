Schiphol records 8% passenger increase for 2024 as connectivity strengthens

By Benedict Evans |

In 2024, 66.8 million travellers flew to, from or via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, an 8% increase compared to 2023, with most people travelled to the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the United States and Turkey. The number of flights to and from Schiphol was 473,814 in 2024, an increase of 7% compared to 2023.

Of the 66.8 million travellers in 2024, more than 42.5 million of them flew directly to or from Schiphol, with the Dutch airport serving as the airport of arrival or departure.

Almost 24.3 million travellers had a connecting flight at Schiphol.

There were more than 12 million unique transfer passengers.

In accordance with the international counting method, these travellers were counted twice; once as an arriving traveller and once as a departing traveller.

Schiphol directly connected the Netherlands to 301 destinations, 124 of them intercontinental.

According to the ACI Airport Industry Connectivity Report 2024, Schiphol was therefore the second-best connected airport in Europe and number five globally.

Schiphol was the airport with the most direct European destinations.

45.3 million travellers flew to or arrived from a destination in Europe, 21.5 million to or from an intercontinental destination.

The United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the United States and Turkey were the most popular destinations for departing travellers.

Schiphol handled 1.49 million tonnes of cargo, 8% more than in 2023 (1.38 million tonnes). There were 15,661 cargo-only flights, a decrease of almost 2% compared to 2023 (15,969). The amount of cargo handled in 2024 was 10% more than in 2019.

<strong>The definitive figures for transport and traffic will be disclosed upon publication of the financial statements in February.</strong>

