Sekonda partners with Avolta to expand presence in European cruise retail

By Benedict Evans |

Members of the Avolta retail team showcase the Sekonda range on a training session on board Norwegian Cruise Line’s Escape ship.

Time Products (UK) has secured new cruise retail listings for Sekonda in partnership with Avolta on board five Norwegian Cruise Line ships for 2024.

Time Products (UK), which owns Sekonda, will have over 44 Sekonda SKUs on board Norwegian’s cruise ships: Dawn; Epic; Getaway; Escape and Pearl.

With four out of the five ships based out of US ports and one in Barcelona, Time Products (UK) noted the Norwegian listings means Sekonda has a wide range of cruise guests as potential new customers.

It added the listings mark a renewed focus on cruise retail for the Sekonda brand, as it looks to expand further into the category.

“We are excited to be working with Avolta for this new multi-ship Norwegian cruise partnership. It’s great timing as cruise retail is really opening up for Sekonda,” said Myalee Sofield, Head of International for Time Products (UK).

