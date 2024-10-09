Setur Duty Free unveils Victoria’s Secret and Guess stores at Hamburg Airport

Hamburg Airport, in partnership with Setur Duty Free has seen the of two new stores: Victoria’s Secret and Guess. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both Hamburg Airport and Setur Duty Free, as they work together to enhance the shopping experience for travelers and strengthen their global presence.

Hamburg Airport welcomed 13.6 million passengers in 2023, and the airport currently offers flights to around 120 destinations.

The Victoria’s Secret store will feature a wide selection of: signature fragrances; body care products; accessories; and a curated assortment of intimate apparel and sleepwear. The brand returns to Hamburg Airport after a five-year absence.

Meanwhile, the Guess store will offer a range of apparel and accessories, including: the brand’s logo pieces; handbags; and sustainable products, which it said reflected its status as a global lifestyle brand.

Both stores are designed to deliver a unique and engaging shopping experience, with modern store designs and a wide, trendy product range.

“We are thrilled to bring renowned Victoria’s Secret and Guess brands to Hamburg Airport,” said Ahmet Sönmez, CEO of Setur Duty Free, who added: “This partnership with Hamburg Airport is a key part of our strategy to expand our global footprint and provide travelers with exceptional shopping experiences.”

The store opening for Victoria’s Secret was attended by: Bettina Kühnrich, Managing Director, Setur GmbH; Ömer Korkmaz, Category Director, Setur Servis Turistik A.Ş.; Lutz Deubel, Head of Center Management Hamburg Airport GmbH; Yasemin Kaya İleri, Director Strategic Planning & Investment, Setur Servis Turistik A.Ş.; Emin Uğur Taflan, Category Director Setur Servis Turistik A.Ş.; and Fırat Akcı from Guess Turkey, Head of Wholesale – Turkey and East Med.

Victoria’s Secret occupies 61sq m of the total 108sq m of sales space.

On the remaining 42sq m, fashion from Guess can be found. It is the first time that the lifestyle brand from the USA is represented with a fixed assortment at Hamburg Airport.

Sönmez added: “With Setur, we welcome a new partner for travel retail at Hamburg Airport today. To celebrate its launch, the company is combining two popular fashion labels in one store. The comeback of Victoria’s Secret in particularly should delight our passengers, as it is the only opportunity in northern Germany to get their products directly in the store.

With Guess as a second brand, our passengers can enjoy a wide variety of shopping in one area. Today we are not only celebrating the opening of a store, but also laying the foundation for further cooperation with Setur,“ says Lutz Deubel, Head of Center Management at Hamburg Airport.”

