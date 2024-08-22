Sign-ups gather pace for experiential retail workshop in Cannes

Blueprint and m1nd-set have reported that seats are selling fast for the EX.CEL Experiential Retail Workshop in Cannes, reinforcing the ‘significance of experiential retail and the drive to better understand its impact on shopper behaviour is strongly resonating with the global travel retail industry’.

Scheduled to coincide with the TFWA World Exhibition & Conference, the jointly organised workshop is taking place on Sunday 29 September at the Majestic Hotel from 14.30 to 17.30 and will delve into the transformative power of experiential retail on driving consumer engagement across global duty free and travel retail sector.

“The workshop is understandably drawing keen interest as it will showcase the significant advantages of experiential retail strategies,” said m1nd-set Business Development Head Anna Marchesini.

“Through in-depth analysis of shopper behaviour, we will explore why experiential retail is so important for increasing footfall, conversion and spend, and highlight the evolution of shopper preferences and trends. We will also explore how exceptional retail environments and experiences can foster repeat purchases and strengthen customer loyalty.”

The EX.CEL Experiential Retail Workshop will incorporate examples from industry specialists who have first-hand experience in providing experiential retail services in the travel retail environment.

“The workshop will feature examples from the industry and beyond to demonstrate how unique, interactive, and immersive experiences can trigger the emotions that positively impact the shopper mind-set, inciting the customer to spend more time – and money – in the stores,” said Blueprint Partner Karl Walter.

“We will also show how experiential retail can be effective in curating cross-promotional opportunities, and how some experiential retail activations can become viral sensations on social media, generating both immediate and long-term value for the brand, retailer and airport retail environment.”

Six companies have so far pledged their support for the event: Altavia Travel Retail, Doppler, Dr Stine Ankerstjerne, Kounter, Summerbird Organic and Umdasch.

Andrew Machin, Managing Director at Kounter, who is set to share insights on their experiential retail activations, commented: “We’re delighted to be part of this new workshop series. With the session focusing on the transformative impact of immersive retail activations in the travel retail sector we are perfectly positioned to present our findings and knowledge as we live and breath this daily for our clients.

“There is an appetite like never before across retail, both domestic and travel retail for experiential brand activations and we hope to show brands not only how impactful this can be in growing sales, resonating with their customers but also that it doesn’t have to break the bank.”

Registration for the event is priced at €299 and includes the detailed report presented at the workshop, as well as refreshments.

