Silver Cloud Beauty launches new Satin Sleep Mask with WHSmith Travel

By Faye Bartle |

Silver Cloud

Silver Cloud Black Satin Sleep Mask.

Beauty accessories brand, Silver Cloud, has launched the latest addition to its product line, the Black Satin Sleep Mask, in WHSmith Travel stores across the UK.

Retailing at £15, the mask will be showcased in 31 WHSmith travel retail stores nationwide imminently, including at the following airports: Gatwick, Heathrow Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Manchester, London City, Exeter, Cardiff, Southampton, Southend, Bristol and Belfast.

The Silver Cloud Black Satin Sleep Mask is infused with silver ions, which are said to have antimicrobial properties. This has a cooling effect on the skin, and can help to prevent puffiness around the eye area.

The soft satin material ensures maximum comfort, making the mask a handy accessory for those looking to catch up on some sleep on the aeroplane.

“We are delighted to team up with WHSmith to bring the latest innovation from the Silver Cloud range to travel consumers across the UK,” said Grace Giles, Marketing Manager, Silver Cloud.

“The sleep mask is the perfect choice for those travellers who are looking to sleep or rest with an eye mask that is comfortable, yet provides aesthetic benefits to the skin around the eye area, to ensure they wake up at their end destination with bright and refreshed eyes.”

READ MORE: Travel business drives strong peak trading period for WHSmith

READ MORE: On Location: LCY thinks local with major departures lounge upgrades

READ MORE: Feather & Down gains UK airport listings with WHSmith

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

Travel Retail Awards 2024 photo gallery now live!

From holding up those trophies with pride to first-class networking in a superb setting – all...

image description image description
Europe

Avolta unveils revamped World Duty Free store at Edinburgh Airport

Avolta has officially unveiled its new World Duty Free (WDF) store at Edinburgh Airport,...

image description image description
International

Valrhona to focus on interactivity and NPD showcase at TFWA Cannes

Valrhona will be returning to the TFWA World Exhibition in Cannes in September, with a particular...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Inflight digital provider Moment acquires e-commerce specialist Airfree International
image description
Chloé L'Eau de Parfum Intense makes blockbuster entry in Paris International
image description
TR Sustainability Week: Suntory Global Spirits joins as Headline Sponsor International
image description
TFWA confirms 4% rise in buyers at World Exhibition & Conference 2024 International
image description
International Beverage previews new Speyburn range at TFWA Cannes International
image description
TravConsult partners with Etrainu to launch cross-cultural training e-courses International
image description
Benjamin Vuchot leaves DFS; former CEO Ed Brennan returns in interim International
image description
Suntory announces release of the oldest blended whisky in brand history International
image description
Lancôme opens flagship Domaine de la Rose store in Haitang Bay Asia & Pacific
image description
Heinemann Oceania RAP endorsed by Reconciliation Australia in GTR first Asia & Pacific
right