Silver Cloud Beauty launches new Satin Sleep Mask with WHSmith Travel

Beauty accessories brand, Silver Cloud, has launched the latest addition to its product line, the Black Satin Sleep Mask, in WHSmith Travel stores across the UK.

Retailing at £15, the mask will be showcased in 31 WHSmith travel retail stores nationwide imminently, including at the following airports: Gatwick, Heathrow Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Birmingham, Manchester, London City, Exeter, Cardiff, Southampton, Southend, Bristol and Belfast.

The Silver Cloud Black Satin Sleep Mask is infused with silver ions, which are said to have antimicrobial properties. This has a cooling effect on the skin, and can help to prevent puffiness around the eye area.

The soft satin material ensures maximum comfort, making the mask a handy accessory for those looking to catch up on some sleep on the aeroplane.

“We are delighted to team up with WHSmith to bring the latest innovation from the Silver Cloud range to travel consumers across the UK,” said Grace Giles, Marketing Manager, Silver Cloud.

“The sleep mask is the perfect choice for those travellers who are looking to sleep or rest with an eye mask that is comfortable, yet provides aesthetic benefits to the skin around the eye area, to ensure they wake up at their end destination with bright and refreshed eyes.”

