SSP retains Canary Islands business with wins at Tenerife North and South

SSP Tenerife

At Tabernnus, SSP will serve classic Iberian ham baguettes, a selection of tapas and local draft beer.

SSP has secured a deal to renew the majority of its business across Tenerife North and South airports, and to continue to operate 15 locations.

In Tenerife South, the company has inked two deals to operate eight food and beverage outlets.

At Tenerife North, SSP has retained all its business, with two new contracts to operate seven food and beverage outlets.

“We’ve been a leader in the market of Tenerife for a number of years now, following the launch of our operations here on the island in 1990, and it’s very gratifying to be building on our success with these new contracts at Tenerife North and Tenerife South airports,” said Jeremy Fennell, CEO of SSP Continental Europe.

“Key to this success has been the way our colleagues have been running our existing business, and we’re very proud of their outstanding efforts.

“We’re excited to be bringing brands such as Popeyes to travellers through Tenerife for the very first time and these proven-favourite brands are a key part of how we will be improving the offer at these highly popular airports.

“We’ve always aspired to be the best part of the journey here at this fabulous holiday destination and we’re looking forward to making the best part of the journey even better.”

SSP Tenerife

At Tenerife North, a Soho Coffee Co. will provide a range of sandwiches, fresh salads, freshly squeezed juices and fresh fruit.

At Tenerife South’s new family-friendly food court, passengers will be able to choose from a selection of international, Mediterranean and Spanish foods, as well as a carefully curated selection of bakery items and coffee.

In the food court, La Boutique Italian Food will serve a selection of Italian classics such as freshly made pasta, homemade lasagna della nonna, and pizza al taglio, alongside a range of Canarian dishes and a daily special menu.

Diners at Popeyes restaurant (the first on the island) will be able to take advantage of a digital order and collect system which allows them to choose and personalise their selections via screen displays available in multiple languages.

Spanish bakery brand Pannus will complete the line-up.

SSP Tenerife

La Boutique Italian Food will serve a selection of Italian classics.

Elsewhere in the terminal, passengers will be able to continue to tuck in to Burger King at two much larger locations.

The airside location will be the largest Burger King in any Spanish airport, spanning 2,000 square metres. These new outlets will feature the fast-food retailer’s new brand image, with an increased number of digital kiosks.

Other well-known international brands include Starbucks and SSP’s own Ritazza.

At Tenerife North, a Soho Coffee Co. will provide a range of sandwiches, fresh salads, freshly squeezed juices and fresh fruit.

For more traditional culinary options, Tabernnus is the ticket, where classic Iberian ham baguettes, a selection of tapas and local draft beer will be served.

For coffee lovers, Pannus and Montecelio will provide a broad selection of barista-made drinks and pastries.

Alongside a refreshed and larger Burger King, there will also be another La Boutique Italian Food.

The F&B brands have been selected to appeal to the passenger profiles of the airports, which welcome large numbers of leisure and holiday travellers.

