Starboard CS unfurls 5,629sq ft of retail space on TUI Cruises’ Mein Schiff 7

By Luke Barras-hill |

Starboard Cruise Services has made its debut in the German market with TUI Cruises aboard its Mein Schiff 7 vessel.

The ethanol-powered cruise ship houses 5,629sq ft of retail space over two decks with a focus on sustainability- and destination-led merchandise.

Guests will discover the Neuer Wall Shops featuring beauty, fine jewellery, watches, Mein Schiff branded collections, fashion apparel and accessories for males, females and children that spotlight globally recognisable items alongside German brands.

Lamy writing instruments and first-at-sea brand Junghans Watches can be found within the assortments.

A wide array of Italian handbags accompanies a full lifestyle presentation of women’s apparel and accessories from Karl Lagerfeld in the Mein Stil boutique, while Pandora is offering various designed pieces and hand-finished charms.

In the beauty category, Starboard has introduced an AI-driven SkInsight augmented reality skin analysis tool where guests can received a personalised analysis of their skin and receive individually recommended products based on skin type and regime.

Conscious retailing

So-called ‘low-impact’ onboard retail practices have been implemented onboard – from eliminating plastic bags to introducing merchandise from environmentally friendly brands.

These include lab-grown diamonds from Engrace Diamonds, certified pre-owned Rolex watches and vintage luxury accessories, designer handbags from What Goes Around Comes Around, and B-corp certified Rituals Cosmetics.

Guests can explore food, apparel, fashion accessories, jewellery, books, drinkware and souvenirs, selecting destination-centric, locally sourced and artisanal products that nod to individual cruise itineraries. Pictured: Baltic season destination merchandise; below: Globally recognised brands such as Karl Lagerfeld make an appearance.

Sandqvist offers a selection of design-led, functional bags made of recycled and ethically sourced materials, while Norlender sweaters and accessories made of Norwegian wool are available from a brand that collaborates with skilled spinners in Norway and Europe.

Meanwhile, Baltic Amber is showcasing amber-based jewellery set in .925 sterling silver colours and textures available in the amber collection and premium Icelandic ‘bean-to-bar’ chocolatier Omnom Chocolates offers small batch, hand-produced confections with an emphasis on individually sourced ingredients.

This summer, Mein Schiff 7 will sail between Kiel and Norway before it begins mid-August Baltic Sea cruise itineraries from and to Warnemünde.

In the winter, the ship will spend the majority of the season in the Canary Islands, with cruises starting and finishing in Las Palmas on Gran Canaria.

