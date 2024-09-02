Experienced travel retail executive and Kansai Airports Corporate Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer (Non Aeronautical) Stephane Geffroy has been appointed as the new Head of Retail at London Gatwick Airport (LGW).

In a LinkedIn post sharing the news, Geffroy said ‘it’s time for a new chapter’, signalling an end to his six years with Kansai Airports to lead the commercial activities at the UK airport, including its South and North Terminal extension projects.

Gatwick Airport has been contacted for comment.

Previous Head of Retail Rachel Bulford departed the role to take up a new position outside Gatwick in June, this publication understands.

Impressive track record at KIX

During his time at Kansai Airports – the consortium comprising Vinci Airports and Orix Corporation – Geffroy was responsible for overseeing a number of exciting retail developments.

Most recently, he has spearheaded the impressive and continued expansion of Kansai International Airport Terminal 1, which unveiled its refreshed airside commercial space on 5 December housing 27 retail, F&B, luxury boutique and service units in the international post-security area, including a first-of-a-kind 2,500sq m walkthrough duty free store from KIX Duty Free (click links below for more information).

KIX has delivered a better-than-anticipated per passenger spending performance since the opening of the newly renovated terminal, the grand opening of which is slated to take place before Expo 2025 in Osaka, Kansai next spring.

For his part, Geffroy has helped Kansai Airports, which also operates Osaka International Airport (Itami Airport) and Kobe International Airport (UKB), double its non-aeronautical business revenue in the 12 months ending 31 March 2024 to reach more than 80% of its pre-Covid levels, with a standout growth performance from duty free (+458%).

“I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead as we work together to elevate the passenger experience further at London Gatwick,” stated Geffroy in the LinkedIn post.

“Thank you all for the support, and I’m excited to connect with many of you in this new phase of my career.”

READ MORE: Duty free arrivals shops among latest in crop of KIX T1 commercial openings

READ MORE: Kansai Airport T1 spend growth ‘up’ post-renovation

READ MORE: Kansai Airports looks to Kobe after KIX renovation

READ MORE: Kansai Airport gears up for opening of new T1 international departure area

READ MORE: London Gatwick Airport reports strong start to 2024 with H1 revenue up 15.3%

READ MORE: Gatwick tracks SPH as summer campaign kicks in