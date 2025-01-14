Heinemann receives ‘Golden Watch’ honour for contribution to confectionery

By Luke Barras-hill |

Gebr. Heinemann has been awarded the ‘Golden Watch of SG’ in a nod to the Hamburg-headquartered travel retailer’s contribution to the confectionery industry.

International confectionery trade association Sweets Global Network e.V. (SG) has presented the accolade to personalities from the market, as well as those from politics and business, since 1972.

Heinemann Supervisory Board Members Claus and Gunnar Heinemann and Co-CEO Max Heinemann were recognised at a ceremony at the SG New Year’s Reception at Munich’s Bayerischer Hof Hotel attended by about 350 representatives from the confectionery sector.

Joachim Eckert, Chairman of Sweets Global Network, paid tribute to Heinemann’s positive impact in the confectionery channel.

He said: “Gebr. Heinemann is a prime example of how tradition and progress can be united through its innovative strength and partnership philosophy. The company’s commitment to the confectionery industry has had a lasting impact on the confectionery economy.”

Confectionery ‘a cornerstone of the business’

An award statement noted: “Gebr. Heinemann traditionally maintains a close, partnership-based relationship with German and European confectionery manufacturers. The company’s shops serve as exclusive showrooms for these producers, showcasing their products in a glamorous way and providing them with a unique international platform.

“Heinemann shops act as premium flagship stores that represent the performance, quality, and diversity of confectionery ‘Made in Germany’ and Europe. They significantly contribute to the internationalisation, recognition, and export success of German and European confectionery. Particularly in the areas of premium, brand, and value creation, Heinemann has set decisive accents and established new standards as a pioneer.”

Left to right: Max Heinemann and Claus Heinemann accept the ‘Golden Watch of SG’ award at a ceremony in Munich. 

In an address, Claus Heinemann said: “Confectionery will continue to be a cornerstone of our offerings for years to come. In our understanding, it is an integral part of the overall retail concept. Therefore, we are very honoured to receive the Golden Watch.”

Max Heinemann added: “The award is incredibly meaningful to us because we accept it on behalf of over 9,000 employees worldwide. Our employees in the shops sell the confectionery daily and know the products like no one else.”

SG connects more than 300 member companies across ten countries and acts as the leading communication platform for confectionery professionals in German-speaking countries and beyond.

