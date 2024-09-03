Swiss chocolatier Villars embarks on month-long Geneva activation

By Benedict Evans |

Participants who engage with the milking cow game will receive a complimentary Villars milk chocolate bar as a gift.

Villars, the Swiss chocolate brand, has announced an activation at Geneva Airport’s Place Centrale from 28 August to 24 September, in partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail and Geneva Airport.

The event is intended to immerse travelers in the Swiss chocolate-making tradition with a touch of ‘retailtainment’ as part of the experience.

At the heart of this activation is a real-size milking cow, an interactive element which highlights the process behind the production of milk which forms the cornerstone of Villars’ milk chocolates.

Villars said it hopes guests will gain an appreciation for the dedication and care that goes into every step of dairy farming, reinforcing its commitment to using the finest ingredients in their products.

“We’re excited to partner with Villars for this unique activation at Geneva Airport. The real-size milking cow game offers travelers an interactive way to experience the best of Swiss tradition, reflecting Villars’ rich heritage and playful spirit. ” said Marie Lafille, Purchasing Director at Lagardère Travel Retail Switzerland.

We look forward to sharing the distinctive charm of Villars and this exciting event with every passenger who travels through Geneva airport,” added Lafille.

This activation at Geneva Airport will showcase Villars’ best sellers, including the popular Swiss game napolitains box, while the design of the podium is said to reflect the brand’s DNA and identity.

 Yolanda Del Mazo, Europe Travel Retail Manager at Villars, noted: “We are excited to bring this unique activation to Geneva Airport. Our goal is to offer travellers an engaging and educational experience that celebrates the tradition of Swiss chocolate-making.

By partnering with Lagardère Travel Retail and Geneva Airport, we are able to reach a diverse international audience and share the story behind our beloved Villars Swiss milk chocolates.”

