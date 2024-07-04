Tallink Grupp Q224 shows decreasing pax and higher cargo volumes

Tallink Grupp has announced its 2024 June and second quarter passenger and cargo statistics to the stock exchange, showing decreased pax but increased cargo volumes.

In Q2 of the financial year 2024 (April – June) the company transported 1,451,768 passengers, which is a 5.8% decrease compared to the same period last year (1,541,081 passengers in Q223).

The number of cargo units transported in Q224 across the company’s regular routes was 86,813 cargo units, an increase of 1.7% compared to the same period last year (85,359 cargo units in Q223).

The number of passenger vehicles transported in Q2 2024 was 209,760 passenger vehicles which is an 11.4% decrease compared to the same period last year (236,756 passenger vehicles in Q223).

Tallink Grupp noted its Q224 results reflect the start of operations of the cruise ferry Victoria I on the Tallinn-Stockholm route as the second vessel alongside vessel Baltic Queen.

Commenting on the 2024 June and Q2 2024 statistics, Piret Mürk-Dubout, Member of Management Board of Tallink Grupp said: “The second quarter results of 2024 were affected by the fact that the Easter celebrations fell on March this year, unlike last year when Easter fell on April. On the cargo side, in April, our cargo numbers were boosted by the aftermath of the strikes in Finland earlier this year.

The month of May, on the other hand, saw a raise in the passenger numbers aided by the arrival of summery warm weather to the region which prompted people to be more travel minded.”

June snapshot

In June 2024, the company transported a total of 570,803 passengers, which is a 3.7% decrease compared to June 2023 (592,887 passengers transported in June 2023).

The number of cargo units transported dropped by 8.5% to 25,383 cargo units (27,738 cargo units transported in June 2023) and the total number of passenger vehicles transported in June 2024 was 86,651 vehicles, which is a 9.8% drop from the same comparison period last year (96,086 passenger vehicles transported in June 2023).

“June saw a boost to the Tallinn-Stockholm route thanks to the addition of the second vessel and more frequent departures on the popular route, as well as the return of the special summer cruises to Visby, Gotland, first of which took place at the end of the month,” added Mürk-Dubout.

