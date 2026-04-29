Image Credit: TAV Airports

TAV Airports, part of France’s Groupe ADP, had solid growth in duty-free revenue of +12% to €14.4m/$16.8m* in Q1 2026, outstripping a passenger rise of +7% to 19m across the group’s entire airport estate. Catering services performed even better than shopping, up +17% to €45.5m/$ 53.2m.

The Turkish airport operator said that the duty-free revenue increase was “mainly driven by growth in Ankara Esenboğa Airport” (ESB), helping duty-free spend per head across the group to rise by 1%.

TAV has a 50% stale in ATÜ Duty Free (partnering with Unifree–owned by Gebr. Heinemann), and operating in Turkiye, Georgia, Tunisia, North Macedonia, Latvia, Oman, Galataport, and IGA, Istanbul’s main airport. ATÜ commenced duty-free operations in Antalya in 2025.

While the first quarter unfolded amid heightened global economic and geopolitical uncertainty, TAV’s mix of airports—five in Türkiye and six outside (see chart)— demonstrated the resilience of a diversified portfolio.

Image Credit: TAV Airports

TAV Airports CEO, Serkan Kaptan, commented: “Our passenger traffic outperformed global averages. While growth has long been one of TAV’s defining strengths, our focus today is increasingly the quality and sustainability of that growth by prioritizing long-term value creation over volume alone.

He added: “Recent years have been marked by decisive progress in securing strategic concessions and finalising major investments that will underpin this value creation. Among these, the new concession agreement for Ankara stands out. It recorded a 23% increase in international traffic, supported by new routes and an expanding low-cost carrier presence.” FY2026 will be the first year in which ESB’s performance is fully reflected in TAV’s results.

New infrastructure at Antalya beds in

Image Credit: TAV Airports

Meanwhile, Antalya (AYT) – where Avolta is the duty-free operator – has rolled out its full-capacity offering ahead of the peak summer season, supported by a new terminal, in operation since April 2025. “Beyond its financial contribution, the project exemplifies TAV’s core values as a partnership-driven organisation bringing together stakeholders around a shared long-term vision,” said Kaptan.

Elsewhere, Almaty Airport (ALA) in Kazakhstan had strong international traffic growth of +10% but a decline in domestic passengers of -7%, with a second phase of an investment programme remaining on schedule. Kazakhstan has ambitions to become a regional transfer and logistics hub, which has led to market liberalisation. “We believe that improved cost efficiency and competitive pricing will signal a higher underlying trend in traffic growth over the medium term. We therefore view 2026 as a transition year for Almaty, focused on strengthening aviation revenues and optimising operations,” noted Kaptan.

He added: “As we closely monitor geopolitical developments and market conditions, we have already begun shaping our next five-year horizon, with a clear emphasis on disciplined expansion, resilience, and long-term sustainability.”

For the full investor presentation, click here.

[* FX conversions at today’s rate.]

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