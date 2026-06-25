Image Credit: TFWA

Tax Free World Association (TFWA) has unveiled the agenda for the 2026 World Exhibition and Conference, taking place in Cannes from 27 September to 1 October.

Running from 09:00 to 11:45 on Monday 28 September in the Grand Auditorium of the Palais des Festivals, this year’s conference is designed to explore the forces shaping the future of the industry, according to TFWA.

In addition, a robust workshop programme will bring together leading industry experts to examine the trends, behaviours and innovations across the sector. Topics will include performance and travel demand, fashion, consumer expectations and digital engagement.

Under the theme ‘Shaping the World of Travel Retail’, the TFWA World Conference will explore current themes redefining the industry, from geopolitics and mobility to human behaviour and consumer engagement. Journalist and presenter Stephen Sackur will once again return as moderator.

Conference to examine sector challenges

The TFWA World Conference will open with a state of the industry address by TFWA President Sarah Branquinho, including reflections on the industry’s current position, emerging opportunities amid economic uncertainty, evolving traveller expectations and shifts in global commerce.

The first session will again welcome economist and bestselling author David McWilliams for an exploration of the geopolitical and economic realities affecting international business. As globalisation enters a new and more fragmented phase, the session will examine the impact of shifting trade dynamics and political instability on industries built around openness and mobility.

The programme will then turn to the future of travel itself with Gilles Roucolle, Managing Director and Head of Industries at Oliver Wyman and author of ‘Transformations in Mobility’.

Image Credit: TFWA

His session will explore how airports and other transport hubs are evolving in response to technological innovation, sustainability and changing traveller expectations.

As mobility becomes smarter, more connected and increasingly experience-driven, the discussion will consider how commercial spaces may transform, and what this means for the future relationship between travellers, brands and destinations.

The TFWA World Conference will conclude with Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and bestselling author Charles Duhigg, who will explore the currents shaping human performance and behaviour – and how these shifts are influencing the consumer of the future.

At a time when attention, habits and decision-making are increasingly influenced by technology and constant connectivity, understanding why people behave the way they do has become essential for an industry seeking more relevant relationships with travellers, TFWA noted.

TFWA President Sarah Branquinho commented: “The travel retail industry has always demonstrated resilience and an extraordinary ability to adapt and evolve. As we look towards the future, it is more important than ever to understand the broader forces influencing our business and the changing needs of travellers.

“The 2026 World Exhibition & Conference has been designed to provide exactly that perspective, bringing together world-class thinkers to share knowledge and provide valuable insight for the decisions ahead.”

Further details on the workshops, and information on exhibiting brands, will follow in due course.

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