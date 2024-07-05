Ted Baker reveals new eyewear range at travel retail locations in UK and Europe

By Luke Barras-hill

The SUN24 ranges are featured in all UK airports and in selected locations in southern Europe with Avolta and Lagardère Travel Retail.

Mondottica brand Ted Baker’s new travel retail range of sunglasses for men and women has arrived in travel retail this summer.

Oversized ultra-feminine shapes with glamorous 1970’s references typify the offering for females, with earthy hues, pastels and a mix of seasonal prints set against softly gradated lenses.

For men, luxe-look vintage styling twins with thicker profiles and strong bevelling; the lineup features wide temples and mixed metal detailing.

The women’s range includes Amara, Catrina and Evie, while men can select from Garret, Alfie and Bret styles.

In addition to airports, Ted Baker eyewear also features onboard Brittany Ferries and Condor Ferries and is listed inflight with selected airlines. 

‘Get lost in eyewear’ campaign

Louise Porte, National Account Manager Travel Retail & Sunglasses, Mondottica said: “Ted Baker is Mondottica’s best-selling range in travel retail. This quintessentially British brand is famed for its quirky yet commercial fashion offering, top-quality design detailing, and distinctive use of pattern and colour to create exceptional, individual eyewear.

“Ted Baker eyewear is as inventive and original as it is upbeat and vibrant – just like the brand itself – which makes for a perfect fit in the travel retail channel.”

Porte characterises the Ted Baker brand as “aspirational yet still attainable”, which she says owes to its success in travel retail.

“Travelling consumers can buy beautifully detailed, high-quality sunglasses from a desirable brand at an affordable price point, which is even more attractive in travel retail,” she added.

“The target market is a type of person rather than an age group and Ted Baker can be an entry level product in one retailer and an exit level in another.”

The Ted Baker SUN24 collection features in a ‘Get lost in eyewear’ campaign on social media.

