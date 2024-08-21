Ted Baker stores close at UK airports; Heathrow talks replacement plans

Ted Baker is closing stores across the UK, including its branches at Heathrow and Gatwick.

The British lifestyle brand was acquired by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in October 2022, with the vision to leverage ABG’s global network of category experts and established operating partners to convert the Ted Baker business into a licensed business model.

The company operating Ted Baker’s UK outlets, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited, however, entered administration in March 2024.

Ted Baker occupied four sites at London’s Heathrow Airport, in T2, T3, T4 and T5.

“We are saddened to see Ted Baker depart from Heathrow, a fantastic British brand which has proudly served passengers at the airport for almost 20 years,” Fraser Brown, Retail Director, Heathrow told TRBusiness.

“Plans to replace the units are progressing well and we are pleased to announce brands new to the terminals will be joining T3 in the coming weeks and during November in T2.

“Meanwhile an exciting new brand will be joining Heathrow for the first time next year in T5, do keep your eyes peeled for this announcement.

“Finally plans for T4 will be published in due course as the retail space is reconfigured for our ongoing security upgrade programme.

“I would like to thank the Ted Baker family and their dedicated colleagues for years of exemplary service and offer to our passengers.”

At Gatwick, which is set to welcome a new Head of Retail in the coming weeks, the brand had stores in both terminals.

A spokesperson confirmed to TRBusiness: “The contract between London Gatwick and Ted Baker has ended and the stores in the North and South Terminals are now closed.”

Ted Baker stores at Luton and Stansted airports are also thought to be affected. Both airports have been approached for comment.

Ted Baker was founded over three decades ago and quickly became a high-street staple with its wide range of contemporary and reinvented classics for men and women across a variety of categories (chiefly fashion and accessories).

At the time of the ABG acquisition, the brand was available in 370 freestanding stores, shop-in-shops and concessions worldwide.

