Ted Baker stores close at UK airports; Heathrow talks replacement plans

By Faye Bartle |

Ted Baker at Heathrow's T3

Ted Baker at Heathrow’s T3.

Ted Baker is closing stores across the UK, including its branches at Heathrow and Gatwick. 

The British lifestyle brand was acquired by Authentic Brands Group (ABG) in October 2022, with the vision to leverage ABG’s global network of category experts and established operating partners to convert the Ted Baker business into a licensed business model.

The company operating Ted Baker’s UK outlets, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited, however, entered administration in March 2024.

Ted Baker occupied four sites at London’s Heathrow Airport, in T2, T3, T4 and T5.

“We are saddened to see Ted Baker depart from Heathrow, a fantastic British brand which has proudly served passengers at the airport for almost 20 years,” Fraser Brown, Retail Director, Heathrow told TRBusiness.

“Plans to replace the units are progressing well and we are pleased to announce brands new to the terminals will be joining T3 in the coming weeks and during November in T2.

“Meanwhile an exciting new brand will be joining Heathrow for the first time next year in T5, do keep your eyes peeled for this announcement.

“Finally plans for T4 will be published in due course as the retail space is reconfigured for our ongoing security upgrade programme.

“I would like to thank the Ted Baker family and their dedicated colleagues for years of exemplary service and offer to our passengers.”

At Gatwick, which is set to welcome a new Head of Retail in the coming weeks, the brand had stores in both terminals.

A spokesperson confirmed to TRBusiness: “The contract between London Gatwick and Ted Baker has ended and the stores in the North and South Terminals are now closed.”

Ted Baker stores at Luton and Stansted airports are also thought to be affected. Both airports have been approached for comment.

Ted Baker was founded over three decades ago and quickly became a high-street staple with its wide range of contemporary and reinvented classics for men and women across a variety of categories (chiefly fashion and accessories).

At the time of the ABG acquisition, the brand was available in 370 freestanding stores, shop-in-shops and concessions worldwide.

READ MORE: Ted Baker reveals new eyewear range at travel retail locations in UK and Europe

READ MORE: LHR’s Fraser Brown on pax & trading dynamics

READ MORE: One Too Many campaign warns UK pax of penalties for disrupting flights

Most popular

rss
image description image description
International

REVEALED: Travel Retail Awards 2024 finalists

TRBusiness is pleased to reveal today (1 August) the finalists of the 2024 Global Travel Retail...

image description image description
International

OUT NOW: TRBusiness Aug/Sep 2024 e-zine

The TRBusiness August/September e-zine is now live and ready to view – click here or scroll...

image description image description
International

Optimism levels tumble Q2 TR Confidence Tracker

Optimism levels among respondents to the Q2 2024 TR Confidence Tracker, sponsored by Suntory...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Copenhagen Airport reports positive growth for first half of 2024 Europe
image description
Blueprint and m1nd-set set to launch experiential retail workshops series International
image description
Ritter Sport teams up with Heinemann for TR exclusive Pistachio Tower launch International
image description
Mondelez WTR: Paying tribute to 30 years' partnership, collaboration, growth International
image description
Prada Beauty and Shinsegae DF unveil brand's first beauty pop-up at Incheon Asia & Pacific
image description
FAA announces over $600m in latest round of AIP grants The Americas
image description
Rémy Martin celebrates 300 years with new edition in Paris CDG International
image description
Travel Blue launches new Gen Z backpack collection at Istanbul Airport Europe
image description
DFS Group announces global launch of its annual beauty showcase International
image description
Axing Thai airport arrivals shops ‘a disappointing blow’, says APTRA Asia & Pacific
right