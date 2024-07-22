Tequila brand Don Julio 1942 partners with Club Pacha across Europe

By Benedict Evans |

Tequila Don Julio 1942 is bottled at an ABV of 38% and is available across airports in Europe, currently retailing at £178 for a 70cl bottle.

The new collaboration has launched through a series of themed pop-ups in airports across Europe between Don Julio and Ibiza nightclub Pacha.

It will bring a series of Tequila Don Julio 1942 x Pacha pop-up activations to airports across Europe, which Don Julio noted will blend the spirit of Pacha with the luxury of Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Passengers traveling through London airports (Heathrow & Gatwick), Manchester, Madrid and Ibiza will be able to sample Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the new 1942 x Pacha activations.

Andrew Cowan, Managing Director, Diageo Global Travel, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for this category as the popularity of tequila really takes off. Our luxurious temporary experiences in these key airports will give travellers just a taste of what the brand has to offer.

“Our partnership with the emblematic Pacha nightclub in Ibiza, featuring a custom VIP Don Julio 1942 room during their famous Flower Power nights, further enhances the spirit of celebration this summer.”

The collaboration also extends beyond airports; Don Julio 1942 is set to take over Pacha’s famous Flower Power nights throughout the summer months in Ibiza.

To complement the launch, Tequila brand Don Julio has partnered with Flower Power DJ Love Foxy to create bespoke content which showcases the partnership.

The brand noted this content will be amplified alongside a full 360° media strategy across airports and social touchpoints.

Throughout the partnership, consumers who purchase a bottle of Don Julio 1942 at participating Dufry airport locations will also have a chance to win a trip to Pacha Ibiza’s closing party, headlined by Peggy Gou.

Aloki Batra, CEO of The Pacha Group, also commented: “Pacha Ibiza’s acclaimed Flower Power Saturday Nights now welcomes an intimate, dedicated VIP Don Julio 1942 Room in the club throughout the Summer for an audacious celebration of music, taste and luxury amidst the legendary walls of the Pacha nightclub.”

READ MORE: Gatwick tracks SPH as summer campaign kicks in

READ MORE: Unifree Duty Free makes duo of top management appointments

READ MORE: iCoupon partners with Copenhagen Airport on vending vouchers

Most popular

rss
image description image description
Europe

MAN 'very sorry' after power spike cancels flights

Manchester Airport (MAN) Managing Director Chris Woodroofe has issued an apology to passengers...

image description image description
International

Arnaud Lagardère reinstated as Chairman and CEO of Lagardère

On the proposal of Jean-Christophe Thiery, who had been appointed to the position on a...

image description image description
Asia & Pacific

Thailand set to end on-arrival duty free at airports

Airport duty free arrivals shops are to be shuttered across Thailand in a move that will choke...

image description

In the Magazine

TRBusiness Magazine is free to access. Read the latest issue now.

E-mail this link to a friend

In case you missed it...

left
image description
Perth Airport invites bids for speciality retail units Asia & Pacific
image description
Newbould takes on UK and Ireland CEO role at Lagardère Travel Retail Europe
image description
Agile activations strengthen Coty’s travel retail business in APAC & beyond International
image description
Delevingne sisters’ Della Vite Prosecco debuts in GTR with Avolta & Lagardère Europe
image description
On Location: Avolta launches three-month long Stansted campaign Europe
image description
Heathrow brings in more retail; topples pax records Europe
image description
Coty brings Kyle Cosmetics to Changi Airport with Shilla Duty Free Asia & Pacific
image description
Guerlain launches ‘superblooming’ fragrance Aqua Allegoria Florabloom International
image description
Ospree Duty Free is Now Free campaign returns offering vouchers up to one lakh Indian Sub Cont
image description
Re-visiting the rapid retail rebound at Incheon International Airport Asia & Pacific
right