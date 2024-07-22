Tequila brand Don Julio 1942 partners with Club Pacha across Europe

The new collaboration has launched through a series of themed pop-ups in airports across Europe between Don Julio and Ibiza nightclub Pacha.

It will bring a series of Tequila Don Julio 1942 x Pacha pop-up activations to airports across Europe, which Don Julio noted will blend the spirit of Pacha with the luxury of Tequila Don Julio 1942.

Passengers traveling through London airports (Heathrow & Gatwick), Manchester, Madrid and Ibiza will be able to sample Tequila Don Julio 1942 at the new 1942 x Pacha activations.

Andrew Cowan, Managing Director, Diageo Global Travel, said: “It’s an incredibly exciting time for this category as the popularity of tequila really takes off. Our luxurious temporary experiences in these key airports will give travellers just a taste of what the brand has to offer.

“Our partnership with the emblematic Pacha nightclub in Ibiza, featuring a custom VIP Don Julio 1942 room during their famous Flower Power nights, further enhances the spirit of celebration this summer.”

The collaboration also extends beyond airports; Don Julio 1942 is set to take over Pacha’s famous Flower Power nights throughout the summer months in Ibiza.

To complement the launch, Tequila brand Don Julio has partnered with Flower Power DJ Love Foxy to create bespoke content which showcases the partnership.

Throughout the partnership, consumers who purchase a bottle of Don Julio 1942 at participating Dufry airport locations will also have a chance to win a trip to Pacha Ibiza’s closing party, headlined by Peggy Gou.

Aloki Batra, CEO of The Pacha Group, also commented: “Pacha Ibiza’s acclaimed Flower Power Saturday Nights now welcomes an intimate, dedicated VIP Don Julio 1942 Room in the club throughout the Summer for an audacious celebration of music, taste and luxury amidst the legendary walls of the Pacha nightclub.”

