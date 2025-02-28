The Estée Lauder Companies expands at Brussels Airport with Lagardère

By Faye Bartle

Estée Lauder Brussels Airport

The ELC store with Lagardère Travel Retail at Brussels Airport is one of the beauty giant’s largest free-standing travel retail stores in Europe.

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) is celebrating the opening of one of its largest free-standing travel retail stores in Europe, at Brussels Airport.

The move marks the renewal of a decade-long partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail.

Furthermore, it brings an array of luxury beauty brands to the airport and into the retailer’s network, including Tom Ford Beauty, M·A·C Cosmetics, Jo Malone London and, for the first time, Kilian Paris.

“We are delighted to continue our successful partnership with Lagardère and Brussels Airport, offering travellers an unparalleled shopping experience with elevated expressions of M·A·C Cosmetics and Tom Ford Beauty, as well as extending our offering with Kilian Paris,” said Umair Ansari, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Travel Retail Europe, Middle East and Africa, The Estée Lauder Companies.

“Our new stores are designed to surprise and delight the travelling consumer at Brussels Airport with experiential services and exclusive offerings that will enhance their travel journeys.”

Estée Lauder Brussels Airport

From left to right: Umair Ansari, Senior Vice President/General Manager, Travel Retail Europe, Middle East and Africa, The Estée Lauder Companies;  Stefanie Bouckaert, Brussels Airport Head of Passenger Experience Development & Retail; Nicolas Van Brandt, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Belgium; and Nathalie David, Sales Director of Lagardère Travel Retail Belgium.

The store is offering a range of bespoke services and experiences, such as luxurious gifts from Jo Malone London as well as personalised scent experiences at Tom Ford Beauty.

In addition, travellers can ‘Get Ready with M·A·C’ with complimentary makeup services before boarding their flight.

Estée Lauder Brussels Airport

The store offers a variety of services and experiences designed to ‘pamper and delight’ travellers.

“We are proud to strengthen our partnership with The Estée Lauder Companies and Brussels Airport to deliver an exceptional retail experience,” said Nicolas Van Brandt, CEO of Lagardère Travel Retail Belgium.

“This new store exemplifies our commitment to innovation, luxury and creating unique moments for travellers.

“By bringing together some of the most iconic brands of The Estée Lauder Companies such as M·A·C Cosmetics, Tom Ford Beauty, Kilian Paris and Jo Malone London, we are redefining the travel shopping landscape with bespoke offerings and immersive services that elevate the customer journey.”

Added Sylvie Van den Eynde, Chief Passenger Aviation Officer at Brussels Airport: “At Brussels Airport, shopping is more than just a stop along the journey, it’s an experience of discovery.

“We are constantly upgrading our concepts to reflect the latest market trends and offering a wide range of products tailored to the diverse profiles of our travellers.

“Combined with the new personalised services, offered by Lagardère Travel Retail together with The Estée Lauder Companies, we are truly elevating the shopping trip of our passengers.”

