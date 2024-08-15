Tito’s Handmade Vodka expands travel retail presence with Unifree and ATU

Tito’s Handmade Vodka has expanded its travel retail Presence in Turkey, North Macedonia, Georgia, and Kazakhstan, announcing an expansion into duty free in Istanbul Airport with Unifree Duty Free, and additional airports in Turkey (Ankara, Bodrum, and Izmir), North Macedonia (Skopje), Georgia (Tbilisi), and Kazakhstan (Almaty) with ATU Duty Free.

In addition to these new listings, Tito’s noted its continued availability in travel retail locations in major airports, cruise and ferry lines, land border stores worldwide, and almost 150 global domestic markets.

“As more spirits drinkers around the world continue to discover and enjoy Tito’s Handmade Vodka, our goal is to ensure that they can find their favorite vodka everywhere they travel,” said John McDonnell, Managing Director, International, at Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

“These seven new listings – with more on the way – with our friends at Unifree Duty Free and ATU Duty Free help introduce Tito’s to new consumers who live in and travel through these important markets,” added McDonnell

Unifree Duty Free provides duty free services at 33 stores in more than 56,000 sqm of sales area as the sole operator at the Istanbul Airport, a principal gateway between East and West.

The company was founded in 1975 and became the Turkish partner of Gebr. Heinemann in 1999.

Unifree Duty Free is also the managing partner and supplier of ATU Duty Free, which operates in partnership with TAV Airports.

ATU Duty Free operates over 25,000ft 2 of retail space in six countries around the world and serves more than 79 million passengers annually.

