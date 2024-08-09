Travel Blue launches new Gen Z backpack collection at Istanbul Airport

Travel Blue has announced the launch of its lightweight backpack collection with D&R Store at Istanbul Airport.

Introduced in collaboration with Turkuvaz Media Co (D&R Store), the new backpacks are now available in five stores at the airport.

Designed especially for Gen Z consumers, the Travel Blue backpack collection consists of over 30 styles across three ranges: Traveller; Executive; and Everyday.

Each range offers a variety of sizes and colours, and prices vary between €59 and €99.

Gencay Cagritekinci, Category Manager for D&R Store, said: “We are delighted to be one of the first operators in travel retail to launch Travel Blue’s new and highly desirable backpacks.

Our partnership with Travel Blue underlines a shared commitment to enhancing the traveller experience through innovative and practical solutions.”

The ‘intelligently organised’ compartments ensure quick and easy access to essentials, including a dedicated space for laptops.

Made from high-quality polyester, the backpacks come with a two-year global warranty.

“Over half of Gen Z adults are considered to be frequent travellers and for them backpacks are an essential accessory,” said, Daniel Levin, Managing Director for Travel Blue.

“At Travel Blue we focus on solutions for customers to optimise the travel accessories category by giving consumers access to high quality, functional travel products.”

