Umdasch hails shopfit of Heinemann’s expanded duty free store Vienna Airport

By Faye Bartle |

umdasch Vienna Airport

The revamped duty free store at VIE T1.

Umdasch The Store Makers is offering an insight into the shopfit of the expanded Gebr. Heinemann Duty Free Shop in Vienna Airport’s (VIE’s) Terminal 1.

As reported, the store was unveiled in September, growing from 1,200 sqm to a total area of approximately 2,000 sqm.

Umdasch was responsible for the entire project management, furniture production, delivery and installation of the shop.

“We are very proud to have realised the largest duty free shop in Austria,” said Daniel Hundegger, Key Account Manager at Umdasch The Store Makers.

“It was an enormous challenge to convert this large area in just six months in several construction phases.

“Thanks to the outstanding commitment of the entire Umdasch team, we were able to complete the project successfully.”

The shop offers an aesthetically pleasing shopping experience with plenty of functionality built-in.

There is a wide selection of products available, with the expanded space making way for popular product categories such as sunglasses, leathergoods, trainers and niche fragrances.

The number of regional products and Austrian specialities – popular among travellers – has also been increased.

“We are proud to be able to offer our customers an even wider and more exclusive range,” said Juan Hildebrand, Head of Design Concept at Gebr. Heinemann, who was responsible for the shop design.

“The expansion is an important step to further improve the shopping experience at Vienna Airport.”

umdasch Vienna Airport

The design, created by Heinemann and implemented by Umdasch, is inspired by the traditional market stalls on Vienna’s Naschmarkt, bringing to life an authentic shopping experience with LED-illuminated pavilions.

The pavilions divide the sales area into different zones, helping to optimise the customer experience.

umdasch Vienna Airport

The store is located in the Main Shop Plaza in Vienna Airport Terminal 1.

Eye-catching materials chosen and combined by Umdasch include powder-coated metal in rose bronze, terrazzo and marble effects, as well as walnut and oak décors.

The luxury fragrance backwall has been specially designed to stylishly present premium perfumes.

Digital elements have been incorporated throughout the duty free store for an immersive, modern shopping experience.

umdasch Vienna Airport

The sunglasses and bags sections benefit from Umdasch’s precise shopfitting solutions too.

The project builds on the collaborative projects executed by Gebr. Heinemann and Umdasch The Store Makers at Frankfurt and Berlin airports in recent years.

“The result is a truly impressive shop that fully meets our high standards in terms of design and functionality,” said Hildebrand. “The cooperation with Umdasch went very well and we were very satisfied with the realisation of the project.”

Added Hundegger: “The demands in travel retail are high: short construction times, maximum functionality and exclusive shopfitting that optimally present the premium products and inspire travellers – this is exactly what we were able to achieve in this project.”

Photos:Flughafen Wien.

