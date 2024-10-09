Valrhona thinks local with exclusive activation at Charles de Gaulle Airport

By Benedict Evans

2 out of 3 Michelin-starred chefs in France use Valrhona chocolate, underscoring its commitment to excellence.

Valrhona, the French chocolate brand, has announced an exclusive activation at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Terminal 2E, active from 24 September to 22 October in collaboration with Lagardère Travel Retail.

The activation will feature scenography designed to bring Paris to life within the airport, with design elements inspired by the city’s iconic monuments. To mark this special occasion, Valrhona is launching a limited-edition Paris-themed 50 squares giftbox.

In parallel, Valrhona will also unveil a similar activation at Lyon Airport, featuring a scenography that celebrates the culinary traditions of Lyon, another gastronomic hub in France.

This  collection is distinguished by its premium, refined design with  gold accents, which Valrhona said embodies the sophistication of Parisian elegance.

In keeping with the theme of gifting, the activation will also offer a personalised ribbon printing machine, allowing customers to add a unique and personal touch to their gifts.

As part of the activation, travellers will be invited to partake in a tasting experience at a dedicated cart. Featured products will include: Equinoxes;  Croustibilles; and Valrhona’s signature chocolate squares.

“In celebrating Paris and the art of gifting, we wanted to create an experience that not only showcases the beauty of our chocolates but also the joy of giving,” said Zeyneb Larabi, Head of Global Retail & Travel Retail at Valrhona.

“This activation at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport allows us to connect with travelers in a meaningful way, offering them a taste of Parisian luxury and the opportunity to create truly personalized gifts,” added Larabi.

