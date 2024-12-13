Valrhona unveils giant chocolate sculpture of Notre-Dame at CDG

By Faye Bartle |

Valrhona

Valrhona’s striking chocolate sculpture of Notre-Dame de Paris.

Chocolate manufacturer Valrhona has unveiled a two-metre-long chocolate sculpture of Notre-Dame de Paris as part of an exclusive holiday pop-up at Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport.

Created in partnership with Extime Duty Free Paris and Lagardère Travel Retail, the activation in Terminal 1 has been designed to mark the historic reopening of Notre-Dame on 7 December.

The striking chocolate sculpture has been crafted by Baptiste Moreau, former pastry chef at l’École Valrhona, with the guidance of l’École Valrhona Paris teams and executive chef Thierry Bridron.

Also at the pop-up, which is running from 9 December, 2024, to 15 January, 2025, a new, limited edition Pralines giftbox will be unveiled as well as an exclusive chocolate bar featuring a detailed replica of Notre-Dame, also designed by Moreau.

Both come in Paris-themed packaging featuring refined gold accents, making them ideal gifts and Paris souvenirs.

The activation will also feature the Valrhona Gift Atelier, giving travellers the opportunity to add a personal touch to their gifts with a specially printed ribbon featuring a personal message.

For added festive spirit, Valrhona is also giving passengers the chance to taste some of its signature hot chocolate.

Valrhona

Valrhona’s holiday pop-up at CDG is running until 15 January, 2025.

“We’re delighted to bring the spirit of the holidays to life in such a meaningful way,” said Zeyneb Larabi, Global Retail & Travel Retail Director at Valrhona.

“Through this collaboration with Extime and Lagardère Travel Retail, travellers can discover our exclusive collections and personalise their gifts, creating memories that transcend the ordinary.

“The partnership captures the elegance of Paris and the magic of the season, and we couldn’t be more proud to share it with our customers.

“Extime Duty Free Paris, Lagardere Travel Retail and Valrhona share the same commitment to excellence, creativity and delivering unforgettable experiences.

“This activation is a fabulous example of how we bring art, hospitality and emotion to life, setting new standards for innovation and collaboration in travel retail.”

Valrhona

Left: The chocolate sculptures crafted by Baptiste Moreau. Right: Travellers can personalise their gifts with specially printed ribbons featuring a personal message.

Valrhona shared a special thanks to Catherine Bonelli of Sky Connect for her  support on the project.

