Villars implements interactive full-sized cow activation at Geneva Airport

By Benedict Evans |

Villars will also be offering travellers a warm treat for the journey courtesy of a pop-up hot chocolate counter, providing a comforting break from the stresses of travel.

Villars, the renowned Swiss chocolate brand, has unveiled a new activation at Geneva Airport’s Place Centrale in partnership with Lagardère Travel Retail and Geneva Airport. The event, which will run between February 26 to March 25, will allow travelers the chance to immerse themselves in the tradition of authentic Swiss chocolate-making.

Visitors are invited to ‘milk’ a full-sized cow, giving them what is literally a ‘hands-on’ opportunity to step into the shoes of a dairy farmer.

With the aim of highlighting the process that goes into producing the high-quality milk that is the foundation of Villars’ chocolates, Villars said it hopes to inspire an appreciation for the dedication and care that goes into every step of dairy farming, showcasing the brand’s commitment to using the finest ingredients in its products.

Participants who play the milking the cow game will receive a complimentary Villars milk chocolate bar as a reward for their hard work.

This activation at Geneva Airport will spotlight Villars’ best sellers, as well as the brand’s DNA and identity, as the brand said it hoped to create an experience that memorably captures the essence of Villars.

