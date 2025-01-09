Walker’s Shortbread has teamed up with Avolta to celebrate the Lunar New Year (the Year of the Snake) with an activation at London Gatwick that blends Scottish and Chinese culture.

Running from 7 January to 4 March 2025, the activation is dressed with Chinese lanterns and shows a Lunar New Year film that take visitors on a journey through famous landmarks across China including The Great Wall of China, The Forbidden City in Beijing, The Big Buddha Hong Kong and the Taipei 101.

Passengers can ‘spin the wheel’ for a chance to win prizes and gifts, including packs of Hong Bao Envelopes, a variety of Lunar New Year postcards and Walker’s Shortbread red tote bags. Plus, they can enjoy shortbread samples as they browse the site.

Walker’s Shortbread has also created a limited edition of its bestselling twin-pack of fingers especially for the occasion.

Available exclusively at Avolta’s World Duty Free stores at Gatwick, the product’s eye-catching packaging incorporates the Walker’s signature tartan design along with new illustrations and red and gold accents.

“We are not only celebrating the Lunar New Year, but also bridging two cultures,” said May Ngai, GTR Manager at Walker’s Shortbread.

“In Chinese zodiac, the snake symbolises charm, intelligence, and creativity – qualities we’ve embraced in the crafting of our special Lunar New Year shortbread.

“As a treat enjoyed by people worldwide, our shortbread serves as a delicious way to connect across cultures.

“Through interactive activation and products like these, we aim to foster meaningful engagement, celebrate diversity, and share the warmth and tradition of Scottish culture during this season of gifting.”

Walker’s has been working with Avolta over the past three years to level-up shopping experiences in key cities including Edinburgh and London.

“We are always delighted to partner with Walker’s Shortbread to create truly unique and exhilarating activation experiences for our customers,” said Jonathan McIvor, Category Manager for Food & Confectionery for Avolta in the UK.

“This latest activation in London Gatwick Airport will provide an amazing opportunity for travellers to experience the perfect blend of Scottish and Chinese tradition, bringing heritage to the forefront in a unique and delicious way.”

The family-owned business, based in the Scottish Highland, was founded in 1898 and has expanded over the years, particularly within global travel retail, with products now sold in around 40 markets globally.

READ MORE: Walker’s Shortbread stalwart, Sir James Nicol Walker CBE, passes away

READ MORE: Walker’s sets up life-sized snow globe with Avolta at Edinburgh Airport

READ MORE: Winners revealed: Global Travel Retail Awards 2024