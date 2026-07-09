Walker’s Shortbread promotes Tennis Ball Shortbread Rounds in London hubs

By Trbusiness Editor |

Image Credit: Walker’s Shortbread
Walker's Shortbread Tennis Ball Shortbread Rounds

The new shape was inspired by Walker’s partnership with Scottish tennis player Sir Andy Murray.

Walker’s Shortbread has unveiled a series of airport activations to support the introduction of its new, limited-edition Tennis Ball Shortbread Rounds (£12/US$16 for 300g), now available in Avolta World Duty Free Group (WDFG) stores.

Presented in a commemorative tube containing 18 shortbread rounds, the new shape was inspired by Walker’s partnership with its first-ever global brand ambassador, Scottish tennis player Sir Andy Murray.

Following HPPs in WDFG stores across Heathrow Terminals 3 and 5, Walker’s has introduced an activation site at London Gatwick North Terminal, which is running from 24 June to 27 July.

Designed to offer travellers a memorable retail experience that taps into the excitement of this year’s British tennis season, the Gatwick space invites passengers to test their court skills on a digital iPad tennis game.

Guided by on-site brand ambassadors offering shortbread sampling, players who beat their digital opponent with a score of three can spin an on-screen prize wheel to win a product sample or exclusive Walker’s tartan tennis balls, before being directed to the Walker’s product displays to purchase the limited-edition product.

Image Credit: Walker’s Shortbread
Walker's Shortbread Play to win tennis game

The Gatwick activation invites passengers to test their court skills on a digital iPad tennis game.

When the site is unstaffed, a QR code allows passengers to play the tennis game on their own mobile devices, automatically entering them into a digital giveaway to win a luxury Walker’s tennis hamper.

Walker’s Shortbread Commercial Director Bryony Walker commented: “Sir Andy Murray is a true Scottish sporting icon, and our new Tennis Ball Shortbread Rounds, inspired by our partnership, represent a perfect blend of two beloved Scottish institutions.

“We wanted to bring the excitement of the British summer tennis season directly to global travellers. Between our footprint at Heathrow and our interactive Gatwick site, this launch allows us to share a piece of our Scottish heritage in an engaging, playful format, bringing a bit of Walker’s magic to passengers’ summer journeys.”

Image Credit: Walker’s Shortbread
Walker's Shortbread tennis activation London airports

Participating shoppers can win a product sample or exclusive Walker’s tartan tennis balls.

Avolta UK Category Buying Manager Jonathan McIvor noted: “This launch is a strong example of how we work with brand partners to bring something distinctive and timely to the airport retail experience.

“Walker’s is a much-loved British brand with a strong sense of heritage, and this limited-edition product connects that heritage with the energy of the summer tennis season in a way that feels relevant and engaging for travellers.

“Through interactive activations, sampling and strong in-store visibility across our World Duty Free stores, we are creating more memorable moments for passengers, while supporting a launch that has been designed specifically for the travel retail environment.”

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