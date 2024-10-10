British fashion and lifestyle retailer White Stuff is set to open its first airport store, at London Gatwick’s North Terminal, in late November.

The 1,044 sqft store has been specifically designed with travel in mind and features White Stuff’s new mobile payment system. This means that, instead of a standard till, customers can pay from anywhere in the shop.

Travelling consumers can browse and buy White Stuff’s womenswear and menswear collections, including the latest Autumn/Winter and Christmas collections.

They’ll also be able to shop White Stuff’s seasonal items to help them get into the holiday spirit, including swimwear, summer dresses, tee-shirts, shorts and linen.

The store will be located in London Gatwick’s newly redeveloped North Terminal departure lounge.

“We are really excited to be welcoming White Stuff’s first airport store later this year. White Stuff is a premium British brand and will be a popular addition to the North Terminal, which has recently undergone a multi-million-pound redevelopment,” said Bozena Stoiceva, Account Lead Speciality Retail, London Gatwick.

“We are delighted top brands continue to see the value of having a presence at London Gatwick, with our fantastic array of more than 220 global destinations and diverse passenger demographic proving a big draw.”

More than £10 million has been invested in contemporary seating and flooring, planting inspired by the surrounding West Sussex countryside and a new orientation zone – all with the vision to provide passengers with a more personalised experience.

“Opening our first airport store is a major milestone for White Stuff, introducing our brand to many more customers every year. Our unique designs and quality fabrics will be a great addition to London Gatwick’s portfolio of brands,” said Tracey Verghese, White Stuff’s Trading Director.

“London Gatwick marks our eighth opening or relocation in 2024, as we continue to extend White Stuff’s reach and customer base. We can’t wait to meet all the travellers, especially those who may not have experienced White Stuff before.”

White Stuff’s new store and concessions openings and relocations are part of a strategy to transform the company into a modern, multichannel brand and to grow its presence in the UK.

White Stuff now operates 123 shops and 54 concessions across the UK and serves over 1.3 million customers a year through its stores and website.

