One Water has launched its biggest ever sales incentive with World Duty Free (WDF) to raise funds for clean water projects around the world.

As part of the World Duty Free One Water Incentive campaign, which runs until the end of July, the ethical hydration brand’s Founder, Duncan Goose, is jumping on his motorcycle and making a road trip of WDF stores across the UK.

The adventure began with an appearance at the travel retailer’s head office in Bedfont Lakes on 5 June.

During the month, he will visit 14 high footfall branches of WDF stores in airports and at Eurotunnel Folkestone, covering a distance of 2,000 miles on his Honda Africa Twin Motorcycle.

In-store, the eight top-sellers of the company’s bottled water will earn a place on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Malawi at the end of the year to see first-hand the impact of donations made through One Water sales.

Sales staff will be further supported with branded One Water t-shirts and in-store sales display units to help communicate to WDF customers the impact of their purchases.

“As a company we are committed to supporting The One Foundation and the vital work they do, and our World Duty Free store staff are all extremely passionate about the brand and the projects the funding supports,” said Eve Fifer, Commercial Director for Avolta in the UK.

“For the duration of the campaign our entire UK business will be engaged in actively promoting the brand and its charitable giving to the thousands of travellers who visit our stores during the busy summer month of June.”

One Water and WDF have been working together for over a decade, with a shared vision for everyone on the planet to have access to clean water.

For every bottle of One Water sold in WDF stores, a donation is made to The One Foundation, funding clean water projects all around the world.

To date the travel retailer has contributed £2.7 million to the cause.

Funds have been utilised to rehabilitate water points and to bring water access back into communities and have particularly impacted work in Malawi’s rural communities, where farmers are working to grow sufficient crops to feed themselves and their families.

Donations have also funded the provision of gravity-fed and solar pumping systems, meaning that clean water is now readily available in schools and health clinics.

The funds that continue to be raised are vital in helping communities to recover and regenerate following the cyclones that have impacted areas of Malawi over the last three years.

“Water is essential for life, yet 703 million people globally still do not have access to safe drinking water and over 1.7 billion people lack access to a decent toilet,” said Duncan Goose, Founder of One Water and The One Foundation, adding, “3.4 million people die every year from waterborne diseases and sadly many are children under the age of five years old.

“Around the world, women and children often bear the responsibility of collecting water for their families and can walk up to four hours a day just to find water.

“We want World Duty Free’s fantastic staff to see for themselves what their hard work has contributed to. We thank them for their continued support, it means everything to us and the beneficiaries who they are supporting in sub-Saharan Africa. We hope the trip will inspire them.

“Their help has been life-changing for millions. We estimate that there are still 65,000 handpumps in Malawi that are in dire need of repair and World Duty Free are integral to facilitating change, one day at a time.”

READ MORE: ELC Travel Retail renews grant to EarthEcho International to mark WOD

READ MORE: Avolta continues Eugenio Andrades’ legacy with far-reaching global initiative