Alpha Kreol India welcomes Avolta’s Freda Cheung to Board of Directors

By Luke Barras-hill |

L-R: Kreol Arakulath, Executive Director, Kreol Group; Freda Cheung, President & CEO, Asia Pacific; and Lal Arakulath, CEO of Kreol Group and Director of Alpha Kreol India.

Alpha Kreol India Pvt. Ltd., the joint venture between UAE-based Kreol Group and Avolta AG, has announced that Freda Cheung has joined the Board of Directors.

Cheung is currently President & CEO for the Asia Pacific region at the global travel retailer.

She previously held roles with Dufry in the US and Canada as the company’s Executive Vice President and Country General Manager (2020-2023) and Senior Vice President Commercial (2017-2019).

In a statement, Kreol Group praised Cheung’s extensive leadership and insights as “invaluable”, as Alpha Kreol India develops its operations and customer services.

Lal Arakulath, CEO of Kreol Group and Director of Alpha Kreol India, said: “We welcome Freda to our Board. Her global perspective aligns completely with our commitment to excellence and innovation in the travel retail sector.”

Alpha Kreol India Pvt. Ltd. has been managing and supplying Cochin Duty Free since 2002.

Cochin International Airport is the first public-private venture in the history of Indian airports.

READ MORE: Toy World Distributor enters Abu Dhabi with Kreol Travel Retail and Lagardère

READ MORE: Kreol Travel Retail unveils Pringles TREX packs with Muscat Duty Free

READ MORE: Bitmore and Kreol Group ink India and Middle East distribution deal

